How can players get Unova Stones in Pokemon GO in October 2022?

There are many ways to evolve creatures in Pokemon GO. While most use Candies and some have the option of using trades for evolution, there is also a large group of monsters that evolve with the use of certain items. One of the items that players may find difficult to obtain is the Unova Stone.

While some players may have a surplus of these rare stones without even realizing it, others may find themselves lacking in the material when they need to evolve one of their Pokemon for the Battle League or just to fill a spot in the Pokedex. So, what can trainers do? There has to be an easy way to obtain one of these stones.

Thankfully, there are a few different ways that players can go about finding one of these items. Sadly, there is no guaranteed way to do so, given that items of this nature cannot be easily purchased from the in-app store like PokeBalls or Lure Modules.

Everything to know about Unova Stones in Pokemon GO

Eelektross is a Pokemon that requires a Unova Stone to evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players will always have a random chance to receive a few items upon leveling up their account and the Unova Stone is one of those items that players have a chance to earn. However, as the player's account level grows, it becomes harder to do so. While it is possible, it is not considered optimal to grind for the item in this way.

As regular players may be aware, trainers receive a bonus by logging in to Pokemon GO and spinning at least one PokeStop per day for a week. This is referred to as the seven-day streak bonus. Receiving this bonus after spinning the seventh Pokestop yields at least one of these rare evolution items, but the Unova Stone is once again only a possibility and not a guaranteed reward.

Winning any Raid Battle in Pokemon GO yields a chance to receive the Unova Stone as a reward. With that being said, grinding through One-Star Raid Battles is a great idea for trainers looking to obtain any evolution item such as the Unova Stone. However, as Raid Passes rise in prices, this can be an expensive method.

Players who find themselves invested in the PvE aspect provided by the trainer battles with Team GO Rocket will be happy to know that there is a way to generate these evolutionary items through these encounters. Successful fights against one of the four Team GO Rocket bosses counting, Pokemon GO's iteration of Giovanni, can grant trainers a Unova Stone.

Finally, players can earn Unova Stones through Research Breakthrough packages. These packages can be earned by redeeming at least one reward in every 24-hour period from the daily Field Research tab in the research menu. This method is time-consuming as, much like the Pokestop method, it takes seven days to complete.

Overall, the best and fastest way to obtain Unova Stones as well as any evolutionary item in Pokemon GO is to grind out the Team GO Rocket encounters. However, this method requires players to constantly be searching for Team GO Rocket-controlled Pokestops or waiting for a hot air balloon to show up.

Poll : 0 votes