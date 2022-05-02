How to catch Alolan Geodude in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has quickly become one of the most popular mobile games to hit the market since its release in July 2016. With over 800 Pokemon for players to find and collect, trainers always have a reason to participate in any major event. To make things better, the new Season of Alola is in full swing.

While Alolan variants of Kantonian Pokemon have been in the mobile game for a long time, Pokemon native to the region have been noticeably absent. This is what the new Season of Alola event intends to fix. New Alolan Pokemon have been added to the game through a series of different events.

However, some players may have missed out on the opportunity to catch some of the more commonplace Alolan variants. Given the theme of the current season, many players may feel inclined to collect as many Alolan variants and original Pokemon as they can find. But how can players get their hands on them?

Finding Alolan Geodude in Pokemon GO: Tips and tricks

An Alolan Geodude pictured next to its standard variant in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When players think of one of the best and most unique Alolan variants, Geodude often comes to mind. As an Alolan variant, Geodude replaces its familiar typing of Rock and Ground with a completely unique type combination of Rock and Electric. The typing also remains consistent for each of its evolutions.

Finding one in Pokemon GO may be difficult as Alolan variants are not very common in the wild. However, there are a few ways players can come across one in their journey. Players are also more likely to encounter Alolan Geodude due to the Season of Alola, granting it a slight boost in spawn chances.

Using an Incense is a great way to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in the general area around the player. Doing this does not directly increase the odds of finding Alolan Geodude, but it decreases the time it would take for one to potentially spawn. Incenses can be bought from the in-game shop.

Lure Modules are also used to increase the spawn rate of an area in Pokemon GO. However, unlike an Incense that attaches to the player, Lure Modules work by binding to a Pokestop or Gym that the player chooses. Using both items together will maximize the spawn rate of a given area.

Another factor to consider when looking to catch an Alolan Geodude in Pokemon GO is the weather. The weather in a given area plays a key role in deciding what Pokemon spawn there. For Alolan Geodude, rainy and partly cloudy weather yields the highest chance for it to spawn.

Finally, Alolan Geodude can be hatched from seven-kilometer eggs. These eggs can be found in gifts given to players by their friends in Pokemon GO. However, Alolan Geodude is not guaranteed to hatch from these eggs, so players may need to actively collect a few if they intend on specifically hatching Alolan Geodude.

Edited by Siddharth Satish