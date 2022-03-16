How to catch Baile Style Oricorio in Pokemon GO

Baile Style Oricorio is one of the many Oricorio variants unveiled for Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors. It is a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon that can be found throughout its designated regions.

With a total of four different Oricorio forms in Pokemon GO, trainers will have their work cut out for them. Oricorio styles are region-locked at this time, which means they will only spawn in specific parts of the world.

Only one style of Oricorio will be available to trainers, depending on their region.

To capture all of Oricorio's styles, trainers will likely need to trade with others until the region lock is lifted.

Where can Baile Style Oricorio be found in Pokemon GO?

Baile Style Oricorio as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to find Baile Style Oricorio exclusively in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

This Pokemon form won't appear in other locations for the time being, though Niantic has previously removed region locks for certain Pokemon, especially during specific events.

However, there's no indication that this will occur during 2022's Festival of Colors. This means players will likely have to trade or travel to get all of the Oricorio styles without resorting to cheats or spoofing.

Trainers hoping to find Baile Style Oricorio in its designated regions shouldn't have too much trouble. The chances of its appearance have increased in Pokemon GO due to the ongoing event.

If trainers are having trouble tracking down this Pokemon, they can use standard lure modules or incense, which increases spawns around a Pokestop or the player's character, respectively.

Trainers who are still unable to find Baile Style Oricorio in the wild can seek it out in one of the three regions where it appears.

In these regions, trainers can receive an encounter with Baile Style Oricorio after completing a research task.

This Festival of Colors research task will ask trainers to catch 10 different species of Pokemon. This shouldn't be too difficult if a trainer is actively roaming about and searching for different Pokemon species.

When it comes to its battle prospects, Baile Style Oricorio has a double weakness to Rock-type moves and Pokemon. It also lacks good defensive stats, which means it can be easily dispatched.

Pokemon GO trainers may want to look to other Pokemon like Talonflame for their Fire/Flying Pokemon needs in battle.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh