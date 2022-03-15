How to catch Sensu Style Oricorio in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors event has finally arrived. With this new event comes the Alolan Dancing Pokemon, Oricorio. Alongside this new Pokemon comes all four of its different forms. However, some players may have noticed that they may have trouble finding all of the forms of this new Pokemon.

Oricorio was introduced in the seventh generation of the franchise and debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon. In these games, players can catch Oricorio in four different forms. Each of these forms resides on the four islands that make up the Alola region.

Players shared between the main series and Pokemon GO may have noticed a lack of special nectars players could use in Pokemon Sun and Moon. These special nectars can be used in games to change the form of their Oricorio. They can be found in special meadows on each island around the map.

The hunt for Sensu Oricorio in Pokemon GO

Many players have taken note of the Sensu Style of Oricorio in Pokemon GO due to its rare type combination of Ghost and Flying. Each of the four forms of Oricorio have a shared Flying typing, but each of the different styles have an extra secondary typing. However, all forms of Oricorio share the same movepool.

For players looking to get their hands on the Sensu Style of Oricorio, they may be out of luck. Each of the four different forms is restricted to only spawn in specific regions. These various forms seem to coincide with the form of dance their designs take inspiration from.

The Sensu Style of Oricorio can only be found in the Asia-Pacific Region in Pokemon GO. This means areas like Japan, China, Nepal, South Korea, Australia, and various others. Players who live in these regions should have no problem finding Sensu Oricorio, but if they are, try walking to a local Pokestop.

Many players are starting to look towards Sensu Oricorio's performance potential in the competitive Battle League. Due to it having an excellent defensive-type combination of Ghost and Flying, many players speculate Sensu Oricorio may be a viable choice for a team in the Great League.

This is due to the Ghost typing resisting the many Fighting-type attacks in the game's current state. This adds to the resistance to the type already present in Oricorio's other type, Flying. Together, Sensu Oricorio has the potential to be a good counter and safe switch against the threatening Fighting-types of Great Cup.

Though it may be unfortunate, Oricorio's Sensu Style is restricted to the Asia-Pacific region. Niantic has been restricting Pokemon spawn in certain regions since the game's launch with Pokemon like Tauros and Farfetch'd. Players in the other areas may still have access to these restricted Pokemon through trading.

