How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO in September 2021

Ditto is one of the most elusive Pokemon in the entire franchise, especially in the mobile game Pokemon GO.

September 2021 is on its way, meaning more chances to play Pokemon GO and more chances at catching the rare Ditto. The month will even see Niantic bring Shiny Ditto back to Pokemon GO.

There will be multiple ways to catch Ditto in Pokemon go during September 2021. Players won't have to rely on luck with wild Pokemon for the entirety of Ditto's encounters.

Pokemon GO: How to catch Ditto (September 2021)

The Season of Mischief is approaching in Pokemon GO. As part of that special event in the game, new Research Breakthrough encounters will be available to players.

From 1 September 2021 until 1 October 2021, Ditto can be found in Research Breakthrough encounters. And for the first time ever, Shiny Ditto can be encountered in the wild in Pokemon GO.

The Season of Mischief begins in just a few days! 🤪 There’ll also be plenty more to look forward to coming in the month of September. https://t.co/AMxSnH7YJo pic.twitter.com/CP2z5mixOh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2021

That will be the easiest way for Pokemon GO players to come across a Ditto. The other method requires catching as many common Pokemon as possible and simply hoping for the best.

Ditto won't just appear in the wild. It will be disguised as another Pokemon. Pokemon GO players will need to stock up on Incense and Poke Balls to catch as many of the following Pokemon as possible during the Season of Mischief.

Gastly

Drowzee

Teddiursa

Remoraid

Gulpin

Numel

Stunky

Dwebble

Foongus

When players encounter one of these Pokemon in the wild in Pokemon GO, they will have to catch it before even knowing if it is a Ditto. Once caught, the screen will say "Oh?" At that point, the Ditto will reveal itself.

#pokemongo #anipoke

New Ditto Disguises Announced

Dutto can be disguised in following Pokemons ⬇️

Picture Credit : LeekDuck

If you’re Lucky You might Encounter Shiny Ditto...(Shiny Ditto will not disguise in Any Shiny form from the following lists...so if you encounter a shiny⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s2OmIiDbY7 — AniGirl (@AniGirl780) August 28, 2021

Back tracking to the Shiny Ditto encounters, there are some things players should know. A Shiny Pokemon will remain Shiny and will not transform into a Ditto or Shiny Ditto.

Instead, if players catch a normal version of one of the listed Pokemon and it turns into a Ditto, there is a chance that Ditto may be Shiny. Of course, that requires a ton of luck in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul