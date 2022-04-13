How to catch Flower Crown Chansey in Pokemon GO

During Pokemon Go’s Spring Into Spring 2022 event, players are given various tasks. These can include raid targets, hatching eggs, and capturing specific Pokemon. The rewards are equally diverse, such as XP, Stardust, and even Pokemon encounters.

For 2022’s Spring Into Spring event, the featured encounter is a chance at catching a Flower Crown Togetic. But to earn that encounter, users will have to capture a variety of Pokemon, one of which is the notorious Chansey — specifically, a Flower Crown Chansey.

Chansey is already tricky to get in Pokemon Go, and a Flower Crown Chansey is incrementally harder. However, it isn’t impossible. Here’s how players can catch Flower Crown Chansey in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go: Catching Flower Crown Chansey

Should players wish to add Flower Crown Chansey to their collection, two possible avenues exist: completing Field Research or finding one in the wild. Only one must be captured to tick it off the list and earn that encounter with Flower Crown Togetic.

If capturing is the preferred method, players have a choice between using Incense or Lures at a PokeStop. Both are viable, but it’s worth using both at opportune times. Incense will lure Pokemon to the player, whereas Lures attract Pokemon to a PokeStop.

Another option is forcing an encounter via Field Research. For 2022’s Spring Into Spring event, a Flower Crown Chansey encounter is awarded to those who finish the Field Research task of hatching four eggs. Considering both options, the best method would be to simply combine the two ways of catching Flower Crown Chansey.

Flower Crown Pokemon are purely cosmetic

Players might have noticed a few Pokemon having flowers placed atop their heads. These are called “Flower Crown” Pokemon. Statistically, Flower Crown Pokemon aren’t any better or worse than ones. It’s purely cosmetic, identical to how shiny Pokemon are.

Niantic occasionally has special events where these special Flower Crown Pokemon are offered as a reward. For example, Flower Crown Eevee was a Research Breakthrough reward back in 2019. And, of course, Pokemon Go’s Spring into Spring event features Flower Crown Togetic as a possible encounter in 2022.

The neatest aspect of Flower Crown Pokemon is that it persists during evolution and if the Pokemon is shiny. For example, users who received a shiny Flower Crown Eevee could evolve it into any of its forms and keep the Flower Crown feature.

