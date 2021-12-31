How to catch Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword and Shield

While Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are still fresh, many trainers are continuing their adventure in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

In Sword and Shield, trainers were brought to the Galar region with several new features and Pokemon to catch. One of those Pokemon is a regional variant, Galarian Slowpoke.

The Galarian Slowpoke form is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon and was released with the Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC. You're guaranteed an encounter as part of that DLC's opening moments.

How to catch Galarian Slowpoke in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC

First and foremost, you'll need to acquire the Isle of Armor DLC for your copy of Pokemon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch. An Expansion Pass was made available so it and the Crown Tundra could be purchased together.

Once the downloadable content has been added to your game, simply begin playing and make your way to Wedgehurst Station in the Galar region. There, you'll run into your new rival for the Isle of Armor.

Pokemon Sword players will meet Klara and Pokemon Shield players will come across Avery. Interact with them and a short conversation that is followed by a cut-scene will begin.

At this point in your playthrough, you should have enough Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls to catch just about any Pokemon you want. If not, be sure to stock up before going to Wedgehurst Station.

A Galarian Slowpoke will begin to make its way into the train station at a much less than brisk pace. This serves as a preview for the DLC, but you are given the option to battle it right there in the middle of the train station.

Choose yes and you'll go up against Galarian Slowpoke. At that point, it works just like any other wild Pokemon encounter in Sword and Shield. You can take its health down and try to catch it or just throw a Quick Ball right at the start.

If you make it faint and have to find another way to catch one, don't worry, there are plenty on the Isle of Armor itself. In the Fields of Honor and in some of the Max Raid Dens, you'll be able to encounter many more Galarian Slowpoke.

