How to catch Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO

The next group of Pokemon from the Galar region finally made their way to Pokemon GO in the form of some rather unexpected picks. The first regional variants of Legendary Pokemon came to the franchise in the Crown Tundra expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Introducing Galarian Zapdos.

At the time of their announcement, many players considered purchasing the expansion just for a chance to catch these new adaptations of fan-favorite Pokemon. These Pokemon immediately became some of the most cherished to come from the eighth generation, which makes their addition to GO even sweeter.

However, acquiring these Pokemon in Pokemon GO is much more complicated than players have seen in a while. This is because these are not Pokemon that can be encountered through a Raid like Legendary Pokemon in the past.

Understanding Pokemon GO's Adventure Incense

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Adventure Incense announcement (Image via Niantic)

Niantic recently announced they would bring a new type of incense into Pokemon GO, the Adventure Incense. Niantic has stated that this type of incense has been implemented into the game to give players a way to enjoy the game no matter where they live. This change has come for players in rural areas.

However, this new mechanic is not without its limitations. Players can only use one Adventure Incense per day. Players also cannot store multiple Adventure Incenses. This means players will have to use their Adventure Incense around the same time they receive it, making it much different from other items.

Players can only receive these new incenses in Pokemon GO from completing an associated Special Research task. Of course, these tasks refresh daily. These new items directly correlate with how players can expect to find these Legendaries.

Once players activate their Daily Adventure Incense, they will have a chance to encounter these new Galarian Bird Pokemon. However, it should be noted that these are just like regular wild Pokemon. This means these Pokemon are not always guaranteed to stay in a Poke Ball when hit with one.

To make matters even more heartbreaking, these Pokemon have a 10% chance to flee from an encounter if they break out of a Poke Ball. This means that before players use these new Incenses, they should stock up on supplies. Razz Berries and Ultra Balls will yield the most use when hunting down these Pokemon.

The new Galarian variant of Kanto's Legendary Bird Trio can only be encountered via the new Daily Adventure Incense. This means that these Pokemon have a random chance of appearing to those under the effects of this new item. Be prepared, however, as these Pokemon are capable of fleeing.

Players should prepare by stockpiling all of the Razz Berries and Ultra Balls they receive soon.

