How to catch Glalie in Pokemon GO

With the passing of Pokemon GO's winter season, Ice-type Pokemon are starting to increase in rarity. This could not be more true for Glalie. Whether players want to use one in battle or just want one to add to their collection, finding Glalie has become harder as the weather gets warmer.

Like a lot of other Pokemon in the game, there is more than one way players can encounter Glalie. The preferred method for players is almost guaranteed to differ from player to player depending on the environment they're in. However, players may be in luck thanks to the endless cycling of the game's Raid Boss spots.

Due to the majority of Pokemon available being obtainable in the game, along with the game being free on a more accessible platform, Pokemon GO has become a very popular game. With this game being a great entry point for new players to the franchise, the ease of understanding the franchise's more advanced mechanics has only increased.

Tips and tricks for catching Glalie in Pokemon GO

Glalie as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are over 700 Pokemon in Pokemon GO for players to collect, trade, and battle. With this detail in mind, it is understandable if players have trouble collecting some of the more niche members of the franchise. Enter the Face Pokemon, Glalie. While it has its fans, it hasn't had any mainstream attention lately.

Glalie is a pure Ice-type Pokemon introduced in the third generation of the franchise. Its debut game was Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire on Game Boy Advance. Glalie is the evolved form of Snorunt, who later received an additional evolution, Froslass, in the fourth generation of the franchise.

Players have a couple of options for catching Glalie

Back to Pokemon GO, to find Glalie, players currently have a couple of options. Players can get incredibly lucky and find one in the wild. Evolved Pokemon are some of the hardest to find in the wild, however, it is possible for players to do so. Players can also evolve a Snorunt through the use of 100 Snorunt Candies.

Currently, players can also encounter Glalie in Three-Star Raids. While this method depends heavily on the player's area, it is the fastest and most consistent way to catch any evolved Pokemon in Pokemon GO. To compete in Raid Battles, however, the player will need powerful Legendaries or allies to battle with.

As previously stated, Glalie is a pure Ice-type Pokemon. This is Glalie's biggest weakness as the Ice-typing is notorious for being the worst type in the game at the moment. Glalie is susceptible to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type attacks, and can only resist other Ice-type attacks. Glalie's low defense of 162 also hinders it in battle.

Afterwards, if everything goes right, players will be free to catch Glalie and use it however they like. This Pokemon is an excellent investment at the moment as its Mega Evolution will most likely be added to the game in the near future, given the recent events and updates that have been surrounding the mechanic.

