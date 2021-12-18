How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokemon GO

With the Holiday Season finally here in Pokemon GO, many players are taking the opportunity to fill up their collections and Pokedexes with all of the Ice type Pokemon that are suddenly appearing. Many players may have noticed that one particular Pokemon is missing from their collection: Pokemon #478, Froslass.

Having debuted in the fourth generation of the main series of Pokemon games, Froslass made a menacing first impression on the team of the Snowpoint City gym leader, Candice's, in Pokemon Platinum. Like a lot of other Pokemon like Sneasel, Magneton, Magmar, and Electabuzz just to name a few, Snorunt is another one of these Pokemon to receive an evolution in this generation despite debuting in the prior one.

All details regarding evolution of Snorunt in Pokemon GO

Froslass as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For players who are looking to fill this blank page in their Pokedex, there are certain steps that come with obtaining this rare evolution. Due to the differences between Pokemon GO and the main series, getting alternative evolutions such as Froslass can be complicated for some players.

Snorunt has two possible evolutions, Glalie or Froslass. Glalie is the most common of the two as it only requires the player to have any Snorunt and 100 corresponding candies, whereas Froslass is where things get more situational.

Much like in the main series, Snorunt can only evolve into Froslass if they are female. Finding a female Snorunt is completely up to chance due to the Pokemon having an even chance with appearing as male or female when encountered.

In the main series games, a female Snorunt could evolve through the use of the Dawn Stone, an evolutionary item introduced in the fourth generation of the main series that was also compatible with male Kirlia. It was another Pokemon from Hoenn that received a new evolution in these games.

In Pokemon GO, however, evolving a female Snorunt into Froslass takes 100 Snorunt candies as well as the use of an item called a Sinnoh Stone. Like the other evolutionary stones in Pokemon GO, a Sinnoh Stone can be obtained through Pokestops, Field Research, as well as from rewards in the Battle League.

After players obtain the Sinnoh Stone, 100 Snorunt candies, and a female Snorunt, they will be able to obtain a Froslass in Pokemon GO. After obtaining their Froslass, players are free to use it in Raids, Gyms, the Battle League, or just to keep it in their collection.

