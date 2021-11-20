Best moveset for Froslass in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's Shining Pearl event is finally here, players can complete the capture challenge introduced in the Brilliant Diamond event. Upon completion, players will be rewarded with the opportunity to catch Froslass.

Froslass is a Pokemon that was introduced in the fourth generation of the main series Pokemon games, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Knowing this, it is only fitting that players are rewarded with one after finishing the capture challenge brought to celebrate the release of their remakes.

For players that want to use this Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Battle League or in Raid battles, knowing its best moveset is the first step to using it effectively. Some Pokemon have entirely different movesets depending on what they are being used for, so it would also help to know if Froslass is one of these Pokemon.

Froslass' optimal moveset in Pokemon GO and how to use it

Froslass as it appears in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Froslass has the unique typing of Ghost and Ice. Not a single other Pokemon in the franchise has this unique typing besides Froslass. Due to the lack of other Pokemon with this typing, opponents may be unable to properly deal with Froslass and may panic to find a weakness. Froslass is susceptible to Rock, Fire, Steel, Dark, and other Ghost-type attacks. Froslass resists Fighting, Bug, Poison, Normal, and other Ice-type attacks.

Froslass has some pretty underwhelming stats that make it hard for it to fit into a team on Pokemon GO. With its highest stat being stamina at 172, and its attack sitting at 171, it's very unlikely that Froslass will be in combat long enough to make that big of an impact without a lucky prediction. Froslass has a defense stat of 150.

To make things easy, Froslass only has one optimal moveset in Pokemon GO. With a combination of Hex for a fast attack and Shadow Ball for a charged attack, Froslass maximizes its damage output per second. If Froslass is used for defending a Gym, battling in a Raid battle, fighting another player in the Battle League, or battling an NPC, Froslass' most optimal moveset is Hex and Shadow Ball.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the free Froslass players receive from the Sinnoh Capture Challenge, players should be aware of the best attacks to have on it. With the combination of Hex and Shadow Ball, players will be able to use Froslass in Pokemon GO most effectively.

Edited by R. Elahi