Top 5 Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date is just around the corner, and trainers are already planning out the teams they’re going to use.

Compared to others in the series, though, Generation IV is one of the harder games. Several of the Gym leaders use very strong Pokemon, not to mention the toughest endgame champion in Pokemon history (Cynthia).

In order to become league champion, trainers should keep these Pokemon in mind.

Which Pokemon will be good to use in the Generation IV remakes?

5) Togekiss

Togekiss evolves from Togetic with a Shiny Stone (Image via Game Freak)

Anyone who’s played Pokemon Platinum likely remembers receiving a free Togepi from Cynthia. If players get this gift again, they should definitely think about evolving it to Togekiss.

It was already a great Pokemon in Generation IV, but in the remake it will get the Fairy typing. This makes it a great option against Darlene as well as Cynthia’s godlike Garchomp at the end of the game.

4) Staraptor

Not only is this Pokemon incredibly strong, but trainers can grab one of these just outside the opening town. Starly, when it evolves into Staraptor, will be a lightning-fast bird with good matchups against Darlene and Fantina. On top of that, it’s one of very few non-Fighting types to learn Close Combat through leveling up.

3) Gyarados

Gyarados dons a red sprite in its shiny version (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gyarados is a fantastic Pokemon in every game, but it will be slightly more useful in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. After a couple of Dragon Dances, nothing will stand in its way.

This Pokemon can also carry a team all the way through the Elite Four. Considering the fact that it beats Bertha and Flint, can defeat Lucien with Bite, and is a great check to Cynthia’s Garchomp, it’s really hard to pass up an opportunity to catch this beast.

2) Lucario

Lucario has made appearances in Pokemon Unite and Super Smash Bros as well as the main series games (Image via TiMi Studios)

This is another phenomenal Pokemon that trainers get for free. Unless Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl change up the gift Pokemon, one should be receiving a free Riolu. Lucario has a very potent typing in Steel and Fighting.

It also learns most of the powerful moves in the game (Earthquake, Close Combat, Flash Cannon, Psychic, Aura Sphere).

1) Garchomp

Garchomp is on Cynthia's Elite Four Champion team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As with most other pseudolegendaries, trainers should take every opportunity to catch this Pokemon. Compared to other strong pseudolegendaries (Metagross, Dragonite, etc.), none of them can be caught as early as Garchomp.

Although it has to watch out for Ice-types, Garchomp simply demolishes enemies. It gets an early Dragon Rage, which helps lower HP Pokemon during early areas of the game. Furthermore, almost no opponent will want to take an Outrage or Earthquake.

Across both games, these Pokemon have forged an identity of their own. Blending pace and power, these selections are more than worthy of being part of the players' teams.

