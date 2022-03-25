How to catch Magby in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Magby can be a bit annoying to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Magby is the pre-evolution form of Magmar. Players can subsequently evolve Magmar into a Magmortar by using a Magmarizer in the game.

Unfortunately, since the Hisuian region is prehistoric in Pokemon terms, there’ no Day Care, which means no breeding Magmar. That means that baby forms like Elekid, Magby ,and Cleffa have to be caught in the wild the old fashioned way.

Magby is a baby Pokemon found at Cobalt Coastlands

Magby can be found on the trail in Firepit Island. If any trainers have already beaten Hisuian Arcanine, they would have enabled a fast travel point here. Otherwise, though, trainers will need to hop on Basculegion and surf to the location.

Magby is really easy to find, but hard to capture. This is because the trail in Firepit Island is extremely cramped. More likely than not, multiple Magmar and Graveler will appear too.

To capture Magby, players should follow these steps:

Step 1) The easiest way to catch Magby is to clear Magmar and Graveler first. This is easily done with any Water-type Pokemon. Simply use a Gyarados, Tentacruel or similar Pokemon and wipe out the Graveler and Magmar before focusing on Magby.

Magby likes Springy Mushrooms, Dazzling Honey, Plump Beans and Hearty Grains. These are what trainers are going to want to throw at Magby before they catch it.

Magby has two evolutions (Image via Game Freak)

The best of these to use is the Dazzling Honey, since it’s the most abundant. A player can reload on Dazzling Honey simply by walking through the woods in Obsidian Fieldlands or Coronet Highlands for a bit.

Step 2) Once it’s distracted by the item, trainers should be able to use a back-strike with a Leaden Ball or Heavy Ball for the catch. Magby doesn’t have the highest catch rate, so this shouldn’t be to difficult.

If possible, players should try to catch three while at Firepit Island. Through the food method, that should give any player a decent amount of work done on Magby’s Pokedex entry. If being used, it’s also a good idea to teach it Flame Wheel, since that’s also a research task for the Pokedex.

Magby will evolve into Magmar at level 30. To evolve Magmar into Magmortar, though, trainers will need to give it a Magmarizer. The only way to find these is through Space-Time Distortions or purchasing it at Jubilife City with Merit Points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan