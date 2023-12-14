How to catch Magby in The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's brand new Indigo Disk DLC is here, allowing you to catch brand new critters not seen before in the game. This includes Magby, the adorable fire Pokemon introduced in Generation 2. As with many other returning faces in the game, it will not be immediately obvious where you can find this monster or its evolutions.

This guide details all the specifics that you need to know about Magby, its locations, evolutions, and more.

Magby locations: Where to find Magby in The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Magby has been part of the Pokemon roster for a long time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magby can be found in two places inside the artificial Terrarium open world of The Indigo Disk DLC. The first is the outdoors of the Savannah Biome with its yellow grass fields, and the second is the Coastal Biome. You will find it easier to track down it in this second area if you are situated primarily within the Torchlit Labyrinth caves as compared to the open Savannah.

Assuming you find one, you will also be able to evolve Magby into its two subsequent evolutions: Magmar and Magmortar. While obtaining the former is easy, the latter has some specific requirements to be met for evolution in The Indigo Disk. Read on to find out the details.

How to evolve Magby into Magmar, Magmortar, and how to get a Magmarizer?

Before we dive into the specifics, let's take a look at Magby's stats:

Type: Fire

HP: 45

Attack: 75

Defense: 37

Sp. Attack: 70

Sp. Defense: 55

Speed: 83

Total: 365

As it is a solo Fire-type, it is effective against Grass, Bug, Ice, and Steel-type Pokemon. It is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water, and its attacks are resisted by Dragon-types. It evolves into Magmar at level 30. Here are its stats:

Type: Fire

Ability: Flame Body - Has a 30% chance to burn the opponent if it attacks the user with a physical move.

HP: 65

Attack: 95

Defense: 57

Sp. Attack: 100

Sp. Defense: 85

Speed: 93

Total: 495

Magmar evolves in Magmortar if traded while it is holding a Magmarizer in the Indigo Disk DLC. This held item can be purchased for 250 BP at the Blueberry Academy's School Store. BP Stands for Blueberry Points, and these are obtained using BBQ or Blueberry Quests, which are different challenges of various scopes and sizes. Here are the stats for Magmortar:

Type: Fire

Ability: Flame Body - Has a 30% chance to burn the opponent if it attacks the user with a physical move.

HP: 75

Attack: 95

Defense: 67

Sp. Attack: 125

Sp. Defense: 95

Speed: 83

Total: 540

The Magmarizer requirement means you can evolve your Magmar into Magmortar immediately after it evolves, assuming you have a friend to trade it with.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass. Be sure to check out the full Pokedex to see all the creatures in this DLC