Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.0 patch notes: Indigo Disk release, new Pokemon, feature adjustments, and bug fixes

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.0 is now live in-game, accompanying the Indigo Disk launch on December 14. The latest update must be downloaded on the Nintendo Switch before trainers can jump into the latest DLC. Version 3.0.0 provides feature adjustments and bug fixes to the gameplay to further improve the player experience of the Gen IX titles.

Read on below to learn about the official patch notes of version 3.0.0.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.0 patch notes

The patch notes for the latest Pokemon Scalet and Violet update are as follows:

Release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet

Trainers who have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will now be able to enjoy adventures in Part 2: The Indigo Disk. Please click here for more details on Part 2: The Indigo Disk.

Additional Pokémon

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

Feature Adjustments

The difficulty of the Ogre Oustin’ minigame has been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

We have fixed a bug that resulted in the Hospitality Ability causing unintended behavior in certain situations.

The effects of the Protosynthesis and Quark Drive Abilities will no longer occur while the Neutralizing Gas Ability is in effect.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

Nintendo provides the following steps on their website for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to install the update.

Ensure that the Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet.

From the HOME Menu, select the icon for the software you wish to update without starting the game or application.

Press the + Button or – Button on your controller. The current version number will display under the software title.

Select Software Update followed by Via the Internet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can pick up Indigo Disk as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, including Part 1 The Teal Mask.

They can either purchase the DLC pack or a bundle with the DLC pack and either of the base games. If they are buying the former, they need to make sure they choose the correct version.

The Indigo Disk DLC costs $34.99 on the Nintendo Store, while the bundle is priced at $94.99.