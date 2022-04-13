How to catch Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Misdreavus is a Ghost-type Pokemon found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It made its debut in Generation II and is known as the Screech Pokemon.

Trainers who want to capture Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus shouldn't have to work too hard to find it. One of the best locations where the Pokemon appears is the Coronet Highlands.

Though it can appear in other regions, Misdreavus can be found in many areas of the Coronet Highlands. Specifically, trainers should focus on the Sacred Plaza, Stonetooth Rows, and Celestica Ruins at night time.

Ghost-types aren't big fans of coming out when the sun is still shining during the day.

Catching Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Misdreavus and its evolution Mismagius in Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Misdreavus can transition in and out of the trainer's vision due to its ability to become intangible. This is the case with many other Ghost-type Pokemon, including Ghastly and Duskull.

However, Misdreavus isn't a particularly aggressive Pokemon, and it may run away if it spots the trainer. Misdreavus also enjoys berries as a snack, so trainers may want to bring a few along to set up bait for the Pokemon.

In most situations, catching Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends Arceus shouldn't take any high-grade or specialty Pokeballs. However, if trainers want to make their encounter easier, they may want to consider hitting Misdreavus in the back of the head with their Pokeball throw. This should significantly improve the Pokemon's catch chances.

Trainers will need to take particular caution not to catch Misdreavus' attention. It is prone to running away like many Ghost-types, and chasing it while throwing Pokeballs can be difficult.

Another alternative when dealing with Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is to battle and weaken it before capture. This can be a little risky, as trainers can always cause the Pokemon to faint. However, it doesn't hurt to try if trainers are having a difficult time catching Misdreavus outright.

As a Ghost-type Pokemon, Misdreavus takes super effective damage from Dark and other Ghost-type Pokemon and moves. However, trainers should exercise caution when exploiting Misdreavus' weaknesses, as using too strong of a Pokemon can cause it to faint.

Once players have bagged their Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it may not be a bad idea to train it before presenting it with a Dusk Stone. Doing so will allow it to evolve into Mismagius, a potently powerful Ghost-type Pokemon with improved stats and move potential.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh