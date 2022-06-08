How to catch Nosepass in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's Adventure Week 2022 finally here, many players are getting right to the grind and catching their favorite Rock-type Pokemon. This event also serves as an excellent way for players to get their hands on a more rare type of Pokemon known as Fossil Pokemon. These are Pokemon native to past eras.

With the family of Rock-type Pokemon being as large as it is, many players are on the edge of their seats to find out whether or not they will have a chance to catch some of their favorite Rock-type Pokemon seen throughout the franchise. Enter the Compass Pokemon, Nosepass.

With over 60 different Rock-type Pokemon in the franchise, there are going to be a few that unfortunately did not make the cut. So what about Nosepass? Can players expect to find this loveable Pokemon and its monstrous trademark sniffer during this rendition of the annual Adventure Week event?

Tips for catching Nosepass in Pokemon GO

Unfortunately, Nosepass is not one of the Pokemon to be given an increased spawn rate during Adventure Week 2022. However, this does not mean that the Pokemon is not in the game at all during this event. So how can players find this Pokemon? Is there any way to increase its spawn rate?

Luckily, Pokemon GO has a few different mechanics that go into determining which Pokemon can spawn in a given area as well as when they do so. The first way players can influence the spawn rate of an area is through the use of consumable items. Different Lure Modules and Incense items work in different ways.

Incenses can be rewarded after completing special research tasks or by purchasing them with Pokecoins in the in-game shop. These items work by attaching themselves to the player upon use. Afterward, wild Pokemon will begin spawning in the area directly around the player.

Players can also choose to use Lure Modules. These items come in a couple of different variations but overall have the same effect. Much like Incense, Lure Modules increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in the area. The main difference is that Lure Modules are attached to Pokestops and Gyms rather than the player.

There is also a much easier way to catch Nosepass at the moment. For many areas, the Nosepass Spotlight Hour event is ongoing. This event will last from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Pokemon GO hosts these events once a week for Pokemon in need of a turn in the spotlight. During this event, Nosepass will spawn more often.

While Nosepass is a Pokemon seldom seen by trainers in Pokemon GO these days, the Spotlight Hour event has given players a chance to catch their fill. Players with enough Nosepass candy should also be aware that a Magnetic Lure Module is required to evolve it into Probopass, its Rock and Steel-type evolution.

