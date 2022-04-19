How to catch Oranguru in Pokemon GO

Oranguru, a Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon, will be debuting in Pokemon GO as part of this year's Sustainability Week. As a result, players will soon be clamoring to capture the Sage Pokemon.

Introduced in Pokemon's seventh generation of games, including Pokemon Sun and Moon, Oranguru is an orangutan-like Pokemon with high intelligence. It spends time meditating on treetops, though it occasionally heads down to the beach to match wits against Slowking.

Once Sustainability Week kicks off, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to catch an Oranguru of their own alongside shiny Cherubi.

Pokemon GO: Catching Oranguru during Sustainability Week

Oranguru as it appears in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Sustainability Week 2022 begins in Pokemon GO, players will want to go into the wild to find Oranguru. The event starts on April 20, 2022, and ends on April 25, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

During the event, the Sage Pokemon's appearance will be increased alongside those of other Pokemon like Oddish, Grimer, Ferroseed, Turtwig, and Trubbish. Lucky players may even spot Venusaur and Phantump in the wild.

Bringing along lure modules and incense should somewhat help trainers catch these Pokemon. It also helps to be in a high-population area if possible.

Staying active and moving around should provide trainers with more chances of spotting Oranguru in the wild. Thanks to its increased spawn rate during the event, this Pokemon should appear sooner rather than later as long as trainers remain diligent and keep searching.

If trainers are having a hard time catching Oranguru in the wild during the event, there is an alternative method to obtaining one. However, this is also somewhat chance-based.

During Sustainability Week, players will be able to hatch multiple Pokemon from 7km eggs, including Oranguru. Naturally, it may take more than one egg to hatch Oranguru, as it has to compete in the egg pool alongside Alolan Diglett, Larvitar, and Cherubi.

However, if players are close to a Pokestop, it may not hurt to spin a few and toss some 7km eggs into an incubator. If trainers are willing to use the improved incubators provided in the in-game shop, their chances of obtaining Oranguru will be even higher. More hatched eggs means more opportunities for the Sage Pokemon to emerge from one.

At the end of the day, trainers will need to remain persistent throughout the event. Oranguru will surely appear after the event, but its appearance rate will likely be lower.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh