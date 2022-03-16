How to catch Pom-Pom Style Oricorio in Pokemon GO

To commemorate Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors in 2022, the dance-crazed Pokemon Oricorio has been released in four different forms, including its Electric/Flying-type Pom-Pom style.

Trainers around the world have already set out to capture the many versions of Oricorio. However, there's a catch. Each Oricorio style is currently region-locked. This means that each form of Oricorio will only appear in certain regions.

Until Niantic decides to remove the region locks or temporarily disable them, trainers will have to stick to the Oricorio form that resides in their part of the world.

Where can Pom-Pom Oricorio be found in Pokemon GO?

Pom-Pom Oricorio (bottom-left) and its other styles (Image via Niantic)

Currently, Pokemon GO trainers can exclusively find Pom-Pom Oricorio in North, Central, and South America.

Players in the Americas should be able to find Pom-Pom Oricorio quite easily, as its spawn rate has significantly increased thanks to the ongoing Festival of Colors. Pom-Pom Oricorio should frequently appear in the wild, as long as trainers are in its designated regions.

If trainers are still struggling to spot the cheery Pokemon, they may want to consider using a standard lure module or incense. These items increase the Pokemon spawns around a Pokestop or the player's character, respectively. This can help bring a Pom-Pom Oricorio to the forefront.

There is one more way to catch Pom-Pom Oricorio in Pokemon GO. Players can bag an encounter with this Oricorio variant by completing one specific research task in the Festival of Colors.

This research task requires trainers to capture 10 different species of Pokemon. Once completed, trainers should initiate a capture encounter with Oricorio. If they are in the Americas, the Oricorio will be in its Pom-Pom form.

Players can spin nearby Pokestops to receive new research tasks. Since this particular research task isn't rare, it shouldn't take many spins or attempts to obtain it. Persistence is key here, as there's no guarantee that the task will emerge after the first few spins.

Pokemon GO trainers who play consistently during the Festival of Colors will have multiple opportunities to capture Pom-Pom Oricorio.

By seeking out Pom-Pom Oricorio in the wild and as a research reward, trainers will quickly be able to add it to their collection.

