How to catch Shiny Mantyke in Pokemon GO

May 2, 2023, is a big day for Pokemon GO, as it marks the start of the new Team Instinct story event. Players will see the first content rotation of the month, complete with new Raid Battles, and get a chance to catch more uncommon creatures from the Pokedex.

While some trainers will always be happy to catch some rare creatures to fill out the pages on their Pokedex, others will have their sights set on something much more valuable: Shiny Pokemon. A new creature is brought to the spotlight with every content rotation, and players usually have a chance to find it in its rare color pallet.

One of the Pocket Monsters that trainers will be able to find throughout the An Instinctive Hero event is the baby form of the Johto staple, Mantyke. However, as many experienced hunters are aware, not every type of Shiny Pokemon is available in the game.

Shiny Mantyke will be available in Pokemon GO from May 2, 2023

Mantyke swimming in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The official Pokemon GO website has confirmed that Shiny Mantyke will be available in the game starting on May 2, 2023. However, matters tend to get a bit more complicated when going over the details of how players can find a regular Mantyke, let alone a shiny version.

Since Shiny Mantyke is a baby Pokemon, it cannot normally appear in the Overworld. With this in mind, the only way trainers can encounter Mantyke is by hatching it from specific eggs.

In the case of the An Instinctive Hero event, Mantyke will only be hatchable from seven-kilometer eggs. The other common egg types will all be hatching Larvesta.

However, players should note that just because they have a seven-kilometer egg does not mean that it will always hatch into a Mantyke. Given all the other creatures that trainers can hatch from these eggs, there is around a 1/8 chance that they will receive a Mantyke. This chance is reduced even further when looking for a Shiny Mantyke.

Since seven-kilometer eggs can only be obtained by opening gifts, players will need to both send and open a lot of gifts (to and from other trainers on their friend lists). As such, grinding for these seven-kilometer eggs will be a lot easier for some trainers compared to others.

Platforms like Reddit and Discord host various places for players to exchange friend codes with one another and help each other grind gifts for eggs. Facebook also hosts Pokemon GO group communities that are great for exchanging friend codes and coordinating local Raid Battles.

While it is incredibly grindy to hunt for one, Shiny Mantyke is available for dedicated trainers to obtain in Pokemon GO. For players pursuing this creature, purchasing incubators to hatch more eggs at a given time is a great way to reduce the time it will take to finish the hunt.

