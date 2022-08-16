How to catch Silcoon and Cascoon in Pokemon GO

The live Bug Out! event in Pokemon GO has brought some much-needed love to the underappreciated Bug-type Pokemon. While these creepy crawlies may seem like some of the weakest creatures in the franchise, many possess a large following and some untapped potential.

One of the bugs players may find themselves in need of during this event are the two evolutions for Wurmple, Cascoon and Silcoon. While these are great to collect to fill out the Pokedex, players looking to complete the collection challenge for the event will also need to obtain both of these Pokemon.

However, obtaining these creatures is much easier said than done. Luckily, there are a few different methods players can employ to make adding these Pokemon to their Pokedex a breeze. So what do trainers need to know about these Pokemon before going out to catch them?

Understanding Cascoon and Silcoon in Pokemon GO

Three Cascoon as they are seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wurmple is the starting route Bug-type that almost every generation of the main series Pokemon games has. While most follow a standard evolution line, Wurmple is a notable exception. This is due to the fact that Wurmple has two different evolutions, each branching into different final evolutions as well.

These two evolutions are Cascoon and Silcoon. However, Pokemon GO players may have also noticed that they cannot freely choose which of the two evolutions their Wurmple evolves into. This means that the form Wurmple takes upon evolving is completely random.

While the circumstances are unfortunate, there is a silver lining to this situation since the evolution cost for Wurmple is very cheap. It only requires 12 Wurmple candies to evolve, and players can earn this amount quickly thanks to the ongoing Bug Out! event introducing an increased spawn rate for Wurmple as well as other bugs.

While players are going to need to evolve one of each in order to complete the collection challenge, this is not required to complete the Pokedex in Pokemon GO. With this in mind, we can begin to analyze some of the methods players can use to get their hands on these evolutions of Wurmple. Starting, of course, with evolution.

Given the relatively cheap cost of 12 Wurmple candies to evolve a Wurmple, the real challenge with evolving multiple Wurmples in one play session is finding them. This is remedied by the increased spawn rate during the Bug Out! event in Pokemon GO. Players should also use Incense and Lure Modules.

For players wanting to directly catch Cascoon or Silcoon, the likelihood of one spawning can be increased through a variety of scenarios. If it is raining in the player's area, they should use Lures and Incenses as this will maximize the chances for Bug-type Pokemon like Silcoon and Cascoon to spawn.

However, players opting for this second method should keep in mind that evolved Pokemon are significantly harder to find in the wild than unevolved ones.

