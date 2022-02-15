How to catch Togetic in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Togetic is one of the most annoying to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Since it is a new Pokemon experience all-together, Pokemon Legends: Arceus does away with typical catching mechanics. It’s no longer necessary to battle everything in the wild, instead using stealth and strategy for throwing Poke Balls is the preferred strategy. Some Pokemon, though, don’t want to stay still and Togetic is one of them.

Tips for catching Togetic in Pokemon Legends

Togetic is located in the Crimson Mirelands. Even though this is only the second area in the game, trainers won’t have access to Togetic until they get Basculegion.

This is because the specific area that Togetic hangs out in, Cottonsedge Prarie, lies across the river behind the Scarlett Bog. Trainers won’t be able to reach Cottonsedge Prarie without Basculegion, but to be in the best position to catch Togetic, trainers will ideally want access to Sneasler.

When trainers reach Cottonsedge Prarie, they will see a huge cliff in front of the flower bed. To the right, where the cliff ends and the edge of the map begins, there is a small space where Togetic will be flying overhead.

Trainers can get a good view of Togetic on this cliff (Image via Game Freak)

To find the best vantage point to catch Togetic, trainers will want to hop on the cliff and walk towards Togetic. Below, on the side of the cliff, will be a large rock that trainers can stand on and stay in range for a Poke Ball throw at Togetic.

Trainers are also going to want to bring as many Wing Balls, Feather Balls or Jet Balls as they possibly can. Togetic flies in a figure 8 pathway that makes it incredibly hard to catch. Trainers will have to throw several Poke Balls before they end up hitting Togetic.

With Feather Balls, Wing Balls and Jet Balls in hand, trainers can head to that rock and try to follow Togetic along its path. The key to catch Togetic is to throw the Poke Ball a little bit in front of Togetic.

This is also something that trainers will want to do sooner rather than later. If any trainers have hopes of completing the Pokedex, they either have to catch this Togetic or evolve a Togepi.

