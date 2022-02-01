How to catch wild Oshawott in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Players can choose Oshawott right off the bat when they begin Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but for those who go with a different starter, they'll need to find one in the wild. However, getting an Oshawott in the wild isn't as simple as looking at a certain region of the map.

Most Pokemon can be found with enough exploration around the Hisui region map, but there are rare Pokemon that have entirely different criteria. Some may be tied to quests or items, while others require players to find space-time distortions around the map. In this case, players will need to look for a space-time distortion to get the starter that they want.

Finding a wild Oshawott in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To find an Oshawott in the wilds of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will need to look for a space-time distortion event. Though these can be found around the Hisui region, a specific one is required to get any of the Pokemon in the Samurott evolutionary line.

The space-time distortion event that players need to find is located in the Alabaster Icelands. Within these events, there is a chance to catch Dewott and Samurott as well.

When players get to the event, there is a good chance that the Oshawott will appear, and players can take the opportunity to get the next starter Pokemon. As long as players take their time, attempt a Back Strike, or carefully select a team member to battle, catching the Hisuian starter should be fairly easy. Samurott, on the other hand, may take a bit more effort.

If players don't want to go through the trouble of finding and completing the space-time distortion event in the Alabaster Icelands, then there are a couple of other options to get the separate starters. However, the other options may be more of a time commitment.

Other methods of getting starters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The other two methods for getting an Oshawott will apply to any starter within the game. First, players will obviously have the choice to choose one when the game begins. Any starter can be chosen at this point, and the others will need to be acquired later on.

Another method is to talk to Professor Laventon in his laboratory after finishing the main story. They will give the player the other two starters that they are missing if they skip out on the space-time distortion events. This makes getting all the starters far more manageable in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

