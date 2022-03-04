How to catch Zangoose in Pokemon GO

Zangoose is a Normal-type Pokemon that arrived in Pokemon GO alongside its Hoenn region counterparts.

Much like its adversary Seviper, Zangoose is a region-locked Pokemon in the game. Specifically, it strictly appears in the wild in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

While this may seem disappointing for Pokemon GO fans that live in other parts of the world, they shouldn't give up hope.

In the past, Zangoose has had its region restriction lifted to make itself available for certain events. For example, Zangoose was catchable from eggs during Rivals Week 2021. It was also a featured Pokemon for trainers who purchased a ticket during Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

How players across the world can catch Zangoose in Pokemon GO

A wild Zangoose spotted in AR Mode (Image via pocketconsthargic/Tumblr)

In order to capture Zangoose under ordinary circumstances, trainers will need to be located in Europe, Asia, or Australia.

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Zangoose isn't restricted to any one type of climate or biome in-game. It can be found in many different locales. However, if trainers head to higher-population areas, they may have better luck as Pokemon tend to spawn more often in those locations.

If trainers are still having a hard time spotting Zangoose, they may want to employ incense or lure modules. Incense will increase spawns around the player, even more so if they're moving while the incense is active. Meanwhile, lure modules can be attached to Pokestops. They will attract Pokemon spawns to the stop's location while it remains active.

These methods won't guarantee the appearance of Zangoose. However, more Pokemon will appear, which means there are better chances for Zangoose to appear than normal.

If Zangoose isn't appearing in the wild for trainers, they may need to wait until its region lock is lifted once more. The Pokemon could make appearances in upcoming events worldwide, but this is yet to be confirmed by Niantic.

Considering the Season of Alola has just begun, it may not be the most opportune time. Zangoose isn't exactly an Alola-region native and may not be prioritized.

If all else fails, trainers may need to resort to trading with other players in order to acquire a Zangoose. With a small Stardust payment, players can receive a Zangoose from someone who may have been fortunate enough to capture the Pokemon in its native region or during an event.

