How to change Giratina's forme in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Changing Giratina’s form is super easy in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Since it takes place in the Hisui region, which is supposed to be a precursor to Sinnoh, many fans were excited to use some old powerhouses from Generation IV. Chief among them is Giratina, but its Altered forme is a tad bulkier, whereas its Origin forme is more offensive. Here is how players can switch between the two.

Special item needed to transform legendary Pokemon

When players first catch Giratina, it will be in its Origin forme. After the battle, though, the Griseous Orb will drop. Pokemon Platinum fans will recognize this as the item Giratina needs to transform.

Transforming is simple. Trainers need to use the Griseous Orb in the menu, an evolutionary stone. After Giratina changes, the Griseous Orb will return to the player’s bag, so they can change from Altered forme to Origin forme and back as much as they want.

To get Giratina, trainers will first need to beat Volo and the two Giratinas that follow on top of the Temple of Sinnoh.

Trainers need to battle Giratina after Volo (Image via Game Freak)

Afterwards, Professor Laventon will be waiting in front of the gate in Jubilife City. He mentions that he’s “seen a shadow” that might be Giratina. Like in the Generation IV games, Giratina will be waiting in Turnback Cave.

To get there, trainers will need to head to the Cobalt Coastlands. Then it’s time to hop on Basculegion and surf north, past Firepit Island. This will take the player to a hidden area called Islespy Shore (where they can find Piplup).

Walking up the beach will lead players to the Spring Path, where they can climb up and find the entrance to Turnback Cave below. Giratina will be at level 70, though, so trainers will need to bring their best Pokemon and plenty of Ultra Balls.

Edited by Srijan Sen