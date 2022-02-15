How to change Shaymin's forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Gen IV Mythical Pokémon Shaymin can be encountered and caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That isn’t surprising considering the Hisui region is ancient Sinnoh, of which Shaymin was originally introduced.

Trainers who wish to catch Shaymin and add it to their Pokedex will have a bit of legwork to perform, in addition to completing a few prerequisites.

To get Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there has to be a save file of Pokémon Sword or Shield present on your Nintendo Switch. You also need to beat Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you’ve seen the credits roll, that counts.

How to get Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and how to change its form

Where to find and catch Shaymin

If you’ve met both requirements, a new request will be available after the credits roll. Make a bee-line for the Galaxy Building and head into Professor Laventon’s office. On the Request Board, is a new side quest: A Token of Gratitude.

The request has you talking to Medi; she’ll give you details on Shaymin and the Gracidea Flower. Now travel to Obsidian Fields, specifically the Fieldlands Camp, which puts you closest to Shaymin. Fly, walk, or climb over the ridge to the west. Your destination is Floaro Gardens.

The flowers that were once dead have now bloomed in Shayman’s presence. Save your game before attempting to catch or battle Shaymin.

How to change Shaymin from Land Form to Sky Form

To switch Shaymin from Land Form to Sky Form, it requires the Gracidea Flower. Luckily, Medi has given it to you already. The Gracidea Flower is found in your Key Items. Use it on Shaymin during the daytime to change its form.

Land Form turns Shaymin strictly into a Grass-type, making it weak to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison. In Sky Form, Flying-type is added, making a dual type of Grass and Flying, but also weak to Fire, Poison, Flying, Rock, and Ice.

It’s worth noting that Shaymin will revert to Land Form at the start of a battle, if it’s nighttime. Otherwise, switching back to Land Form requires depositing and withdrawing Shaymin from the pasture in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul