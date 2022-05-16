How to complete Challenges in Pokemon Home

With news of the upcoming Pokemon Home update on the horizon, many players have turned their attention to the application. Though it may just be a way for players to store their Pokemon from other games on the surface, the application has a surprising amount of depth to it.

One of the things that set Pokemon Home apart from other Pokemon storage applications in the past is the addition of challenges.

These challenges reward players with various cosmetic stickers for players to decorate their public profiles with. These challenges involve collecting different Pokemon.

With well over 800 different Pokemon for players to collect in the franchise, players may need a few pointers on how they can complete challenges.

Players may also want to know what challenges are easier to complete than others. What games are required to finish these challenges should be known.

Guides for Pokemon Home's Challenges

Pokemon Home's take on Professor Oak, Professor Grand Oak (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The easiest way to complete a few of these challenges is by playing the free mobile game Pokemon GO.

While this can only help players complete a few of the game's many challenges, it can be a great way to jumpstart the player's Pokemon collection should they purchase any of the main series games on the Switch.

Pokemon Home pays homage to the long-running main series of the Pokemon franchise.

With this being the case, many players will need a copy of every Pokemon game as well as the virtual console releases of the first and second generations on the Nintendo 3DS. This also requires the Pokemon Bank app.

The easiest challenge for players to complete in the app without purchasing any of the games involves transferring Pokemon of a given type.

With 18 different types in the franchise, players only need five different Pokemon of each type to complete the first tier of these challenges.

Some of the hardest challenges to complete in the application require the player to find, catch, and transfer the main Legendary Pokemon from each game.

This is a very costly investment as classic Pokemon games are expensive. This also requires the hardware to transfer them as well.

The most expensive challenges to complete are the ones that require the player to transfer Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise from FireRed and LeafGreen.

This requires the player to have every Pokemon game from each generation of the franchise from the third to the seventh, as well as a DS, 3DS, and a Switch. While Pokemon Home has a lot of challenges for players to complete, these are not required in any way.

Suppose players are genuinely adamant about completing every challenge the game offers. In that case, they will need physical copies of every game in the main series from the third generation onward.

