How to complete Collection Challenge: Nihilego in Pokemon GO - Tasks and rewards

Niantic just released a secret collection challenge for dedicated players to take on in Pokemon GO. During their recent 'On the GO News' stream on their Twitch channel, a code was provided as a way to give players a little more incentive to challenge Nihilego, the current 5-star Raid Boss.

Nihilego was the first Ultra Beast to be revealed across every aspect of the Pokemon franchise and has made its way into Niantic's spinoff mobile game fairly recently. To celebrate the occasion of the Astral Eclipse event, players will be able to catch a variety of Ultra Beasts rotating through the Raid Boss position.

Given the nature of the current collection challenge, a lot of players may not know how they can complete it. After all, for trainers who were going to complete a Nihilego Raid in Pokemon GO anyways, this collection challenge is just free rewards. So how can you unlock this quest?

Full guide for Collection Challenge: Nihilego in Pokemon GO

To unlock the Nihilego Collection challenge, you will need to track down the code before November 30. Once you have the code, you will need to log into your Pokemon GO account to enter the code here. Once the code has been entered, open the app, and the quest will be in the 'Daily' section.

Here is the code you will need for the Nihilego collection challenge: 9Y77F2DDLT2C4

Now that you have your collection challenge, the next step is finding out how to complete it. In Pokemon GO, collection challenges are typically long checklists for trainers to fill out throughout the duration of the event. However, this challenge only requires you to catch one Pokemon: the Ultra Beast Nihilego.

Currently, the only way you can catch Nihilego in Pokemon GO is by first defeating it in a Raid Battle. However, given Nihilego's base stats, it can be quite a daunting foe to take on. Luckily, every creature in the franchise has its fair share of weaknesses.

Nihilego is a Poison and Rock-type. Given that it is the only creature in Pokemon GO that currently has this typing, it can be a bit difficult to strategize against. However, both of its types share a weakness to Ground-type attacks, so creatures with potent Ground-type attacks like Garchomp, Groudon, and Excadrill should be used.

Since Nihilego is a creature with incredibly tanky stats, you'll need a group of four or five trainers to take on this Raid Boss. If you have more people, it becomes easier to quickly finish and grind Raid Battles. However, only one Nihilego is required to be caught to complete the challenge.

Once you defeat the Raid Boss Nihilego and add one to their collection, the challenge will be completed. After returning to the tasks screen and redeeming your rewards, you'll receive 19 Nihilego candies that can be used to power up your newly caught Nihilego or teach it a new move.

