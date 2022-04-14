How to complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

Spring has sprung in Pokemon GO. With the game's "Springing into Spring" event comes a new collection challenge for determined trainers to complete.

To complete the challenge, trainers will need to capture a menagerie of different Pokemon species, including more than a few adorned with flower crowns. This is in line with the spring festivities.

Players will want to stock up on Pokeballs and bring along some incense and lure modules because there will be a considerable amount of Pokemon-catching in this challenge.

Pokemon GO: Which Pokemon need to be caught for the Springing into Spring collection challenge?

Flower-crowned Pokemon have returned again this Spring for trainers to catch (Image via Niantic)

To complete the collection challenge for Pokemon GO's Springing into Spring event, trainers will need to roam about or head to a considerably populated area.

Five of the Pokemon listed for the collection challenge should be quite easy to catch, as they appear naturally even when an event isn't ongoing.

However, the flower crown Pokemon are another story entirely and will likely take a little more time and effort to find. This is exactly why incense and lure modules are so helpful, as they increase the spawns around the player and around an attached Pokestop, respectively.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of Pokemon they'll need to capture in order to complete the challenge:

Bunnelby

Nidoran (Male)

Nidoran (Female)

Jigglypuff

Whismur

Flower Crown Pikachu

Flower Crown Eevee

Flower Crown Buneary

Flower Crown Chansey

Once Pokemon GO trainers capture the listed Pokemon, they'll receive 2,000 experience points and 2,000 Stardust. They will also get an encounter with a Flower Crown Togetic, one of the new flower crown Pokemon to be included in the spring event this year.

To maximize their capturing capabilities, players should ensure that they stick to more populated areas, as these tend to spawn more Pokemon than rural locations.

Furthermore, a location with multiple Pokestops allows trainers to utilize any and all lure modules they have available. If some Pokestops are close to each other and trainers can place lure modules on multiple stops in close proximity, the number of Pokemon that can spawn are significantly increased.

There's no silver bullet tactic to capture all of the listed Pokemon. Trainers will simply need to be persistent and use all of the tools at their disposal.

Hopefully, the odds will be in their favor, and the desired Pokemon will appear during Pokemon GO's Spring into Spring event while their appearances are still boosted.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh