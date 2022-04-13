Pokemon GO: Catching every Spring into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge Pokémon

Pokemon GO’s Spring into Spring event will begin on April 12 and last until April 18, 2022, lining up with the bright and festive Easter holidays. The event ushers in new challenges and tasks for players to opt into, complete and earn some fun rewards like XP, Stardust, and special encounters with rare Pokemon.

The event itself is broken into separate portions. For example, there’s the newest “An Ula’ula Adventure” Special Research Task. Alternatively, players can tackle the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. It’s an annual task that has the player catching specific Pokemon.

Should players take on the Spring 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO, here’s every Pokemon required to finish it.

Pokemon GO: Which Pokemon to catch for Spring into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge

To complete the Collection Challenge for Pokemon GO’s Spring into Spring 2022 event, players will have to break out their excellent throws on:

Bunnelby - Capture in the wild

Nidoran (M) - Capture in the wild

Nidoran (F) - Capture in the wild

Jigglypuff - Capture in the wild

Whismur - Capture in the wild

Flower Crown Pikachu - Capture in the wild and/or Field Research Task

Flower Crown Eevee - Capture in the wild and/or Field Research Task

Flower Crown Buneary - Capture in the wild and/or Field Research Task

Flower Crown Chansey - Capture in the wild and/or Field Research Task

There are nine Pokemon in total, and each one can show up in the wild during the Spring into Spring event. Pokemon that are wearing Flower Crowns can also come from Field Research Tasks. To do that, it revolves around hatching Pokemon eggs.

Do note that in order to earn an encounter with these Flower Crown variants, other than in the wild, Field Research has to be picked up. Also, bear in mind that Flower Crown Chansey is rarer than the others.

When capturing Pokemon in the wild in Pokemon GO, make good use of Incense and Lures. Incense will attract Pokemon to your location, whereas Lures are used at nearby PokeStops.

Flower Crown Chansey - Hatch 4 eggs to earn an encounter

Flower Crown Buneary - Hatch 2 eggs to earn an encounter

Flower Crown Eevee - Hatch 1 egg to earn an encounter

Flower Crown Pikachu - Hatch 1 egg to earn an encounter

The reward for completing Pokemon Go’s Spring into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge is 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Flower Crown Togetic encounter.

Edited by R. Elahi