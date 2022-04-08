What Pokemon are arriving with the 'Spring into Spring' event in Pokemon GO?

The Spring into Spring event is making a comeback into Pokemon GO. It will officially start at 10 AM local time on Tuesday, April 12, and will last until 8 PM local time on Monday, April 18.

It was a notable event last year since it allowed trainers to catch some flower-crowned Pokemon. The same will happen this year. There is also a solid group of Grass-type trainers that players can catch, along with one Legendary from the Alola region.

New Pokemon with flower crowns that will be featured in April event

As with last year, the Spring into Spring event will feature new Pokemon with flower crowns. This year, the chosen ones are Togetic, its evolution Togekiss, and Lopunny.

The spawns that trainers will be able to find in the wild are as follows:

Pikachu with flower crown

Nidoran (male and female)

Jigglypuff

Eevee with flower crown

Whismur

Bunneary with flower crown

Bunnelby

Chansey with flower crown (rare)

Togetic with flower crown (rare)

In addition to that, these are what 2km Eggs will hatch into for the duration of the event:

Pichu with flower crown

Igglybuff

Azurill

Munchlax

Happiny with flower crown

Togepi with flower crown

Exeggcute

Chingling

Riolu

Perhaps the biggest news coming for this event, though, is the next Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region. Tapu Bulu, one of the four guardians of Alola, is making its way into five-star raids. Tapu Bulu guards Ula’ula Island, home to Mount Lanikilla, the Elite Four and Team Skull headquarters.

It will be the third guardian from Alola to enter the game. Tapu Koko was released during the Welcome to Alola event, and Tapu Lele was introduced through the Lush Jungle event. That means it’s probably likely that Tapu Fini, the final guardian, that will be featured in the near future.

In addition to the Spring into Spring event, one mini event will happen in-between, called a Limited Research Day. It will feature Exeggcute, and trainers will only have from 11 AM to 2 PM on April 16 to complete it.

Exeggcute will evolvE into Alolan Exeggutor. This might be a good way to acquire this Grass//Dragon-type since it will have access to Draco Meteor, one of the most coveted tools a Dragon-type can ask for.

