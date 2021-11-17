How to defeat Lopunny in Pokemon GO raids (November 2021)

Not to be confused with its Mega Evolved form which is currently a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Lopunny is a three-star raid boss alongside the likes of Gallade, Tyranitar, Drapion, and Toxicroak.

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Lopunny only has one weakness in Pokemon, and that's Fighting-type moves. This weakness extends to Pokemon GO, and trainers will want to take advantage of the Rabbit Pokemon's elemental weakness if they want to defeat it quickly in gym raids. Since most other elemental types deal only neutral damage to Lopunny (and it resists Ghost-type attacks), trainers simply have to resort to Fighting-types to deal super effective damage to it at all.

Pokemon GO: Fighting-types are great counters to defeat Lopunny

Pokemon such as Lucario are capable of slamming Lopunny with super effective damage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since countering Lopunny in Pokemon GO comes down to utilizing Fighting-type moves and Pokemon, the list of counters should be pretty straightforward. Players should expect to utilize Fast Moves such as Counter, Low Kick, and Karate Chop, along with Charge Moves such as Focus Blast, Dynamic Punch, Close Combat, and Aura Sphere.

When used by Fighting-type Pokemon, the listed Fighting-type moves will also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for matching the types of the moves to their users. The extra damage will whittle Lopunny's HP down faster in Pokemon GO raids, which will in turn leave more time on the raid clock and bring more rewards to trainers upon completion.

For Pokemon GO trainers looking for great Fighting-type Pokemon to use against Lopunny, a list can be found below. This is great both for trainers who are looking for a starting point when it comes to creating a battle party against Lopunny or players who want an extra leg up on the raid boss:

Mega Lopunny

Conkledurr

Lucario

Blaziken

Machamp

Emboar

Sawk

Toxicroak

Hariyama

Sirfetch'd

Heracross

Breloom

Cobalion

Gallade

Zamazenta (Hero of Many Battles Form)

Additional Fighting-type Pokemon are also more than capable of taking on Lopunny if they utilize moves that match their type as well. Having high stats and combat power will also assist in bridging the gap between the powered-up Rabbit Pokemon and the trainer's own battle party. This iteration of Lopunny in Pokemon GO shouldn't be as difficult to take down as its Mega Evolved counterpart, so the right team of Fighting-type Pokemon and a few trainers utilizing the same Pokemon should be enough to topple it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish