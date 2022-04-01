How to counter Sierra in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

In their quest to defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO, trainers will encounter his Team GO Rocket lieutenants, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, also called Team GO Rocket Leaders.

Battling the three Team GO Rocket Leaders requires a fair bit of strategy. This is due to the fact that they change their battle parties over time, unleashing new combinations for trainers to account for.

For Sierra, in particular, an upcoming Team GO Rocket event may affect the dynamics of her team in April 2022. The event is called All-Hands Rocket Retreat, and Team GO Rocket's appearance is expected to increase significantly.

However, until then, Sierra will sport the same team she has had since late January of this year.

Defeating Sierra's Pokemon team before the upcoming event in Pokemon GO

Sierra always keeps her trusted Houndoom at her side in each battle party (Image via Niantic)

Until Niantic shifts Team GO Rocket's parties of Shadow Pokemon, trainers will have to deal with the same Sierra team they've encountered over the past few months.

However, new or returning players may not be exceptionally prepared for this team, so it doesn't hurt to take a look at Sierra's potential Pokemon in order to develop counter-strategies.

The current iteration of Sierra's team is particularly heavy on Grass and Water-type Pokemon. Of these Pokemon, only one is guaranteed to appear in each battle, leaving the others up to chance based on a hidden percentage.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of all the Pokemon Sierra has at her disposal, as well as their chances of appearing:

Slot One

Poliwag (100%)

Slot Two

Lapras (36%)

Exeggutor (34%)

Sharpedo (30%)

Slot Three

Houndoom (70%)

Swampert (17%)

Shiftry (13%)

With so many Water and Grass-type Pokemon at Sierra's disposal, trainers may be well-served using Electric and Fire-type Pokemon to deal with her team.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a few recommended Pokemon to counter and defeat each of Sierra's Pokemon:

Poliwag

Roserade

Electivire

Raikou

Sceptile

Manectric

Magnezone

Breloom

Luxray

Venusaur

Tangrowth

Lapras

Lucario

Thundurus

Conkeldurr

Sirfetch'd

Luxray

Electivire

Roserade

Pirouette Meloetta

Machamp

Celebi

Exeggutor

Genesect

Yanmega

Escavalier

Scyther

Scizor

Durant

Accelgor

Pinsir

Heracross

Leavanny

Sharpedo

Zarude

Machamp

Manectric

Blaziken

Mienshao

Heracross

Zacian

Gardevoir

Hariyama

Tangrowth

Houndoom

Rampardos

Kyogre

Rhyperior

Garchomp

Swampert

Kingler

Tyranitar

Excadrill

Samurott

Feraligatr

Swampert

Roserade

Tangrowth

Sceptile

Torterra

Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor

Venusaur

Breloom

Chesnaught

Leafeon

Shiftry

Yanmega

Genesect

Scyther

Escavalier

Scizor

Heracross

Pinsir

Scolipede

Galvantula

Mothim

Pokemon GO trainers won't know for sure which Pokemon Sierra will use in each battle (Poliwag aside). However, finding a good mix of the Pokemon listed above or at least those of similar types should be enough to dispatch the Team GO Rocket Leader.

