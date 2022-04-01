How to counter Sierra in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

In their quest to defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO, trainers will encounter his Team GO Rocket lieutenants, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, also called Team GO Rocket Leaders.
Battling the three Team GO Rocket Leaders requires a fair bit of strategy. This is due to the fact that they change their battle parties over time, unleashing new combinations for trainers to account for.
For Sierra, in particular, an upcoming Team GO Rocket event may affect the dynamics of her team in April 2022. The event is called All-Hands Rocket Retreat, and Team GO Rocket's appearance is expected to increase significantly.
However, until then, Sierra will sport the same team she has had since late January of this year.
Defeating Sierra's Pokemon team before the upcoming event in Pokemon GO
Until Niantic shifts Team GO Rocket's parties of Shadow Pokemon, trainers will have to deal with the same Sierra team they've encountered over the past few months.
However, new or returning players may not be exceptionally prepared for this team, so it doesn't hurt to take a look at Sierra's potential Pokemon in order to develop counter-strategies.
The current iteration of Sierra's team is particularly heavy on Grass and Water-type Pokemon. Of these Pokemon, only one is guaranteed to appear in each battle, leaving the others up to chance based on a hidden percentage.
Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of all the Pokemon Sierra has at her disposal, as well as their chances of appearing:
Slot One
- Poliwag (100%)
Slot Two
- Lapras (36%)
- Exeggutor (34%)
- Sharpedo (30%)
Slot Three
- Houndoom (70%)
- Swampert (17%)
- Shiftry (13%)
With so many Water and Grass-type Pokemon at Sierra's disposal, trainers may be well-served using Electric and Fire-type Pokemon to deal with her team.
Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a few recommended Pokemon to counter and defeat each of Sierra's Pokemon:
Poliwag
- Roserade
- Electivire
- Raikou
- Sceptile
- Manectric
- Magnezone
- Breloom
- Luxray
- Venusaur
- Tangrowth
Lapras
- Lucario
- Thundurus
- Conkeldurr
- Sirfetch'd
- Luxray
- Electivire
- Roserade
- Pirouette Meloetta
- Machamp
- Celebi
Exeggutor
- Genesect
- Yanmega
- Escavalier
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Durant
- Accelgor
- Pinsir
- Heracross
- Leavanny
Sharpedo
- Zarude
- Machamp
- Manectric
- Blaziken
- Mienshao
- Heracross
- Zacian
- Gardevoir
- Hariyama
- Tangrowth
Houndoom
- Rampardos
- Kyogre
- Rhyperior
- Garchomp
- Swampert
- Kingler
- Tyranitar
- Excadrill
- Samurott
- Feraligatr
Swampert
- Roserade
- Tangrowth
- Sceptile
- Torterra
- Exeggutor
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Venusaur
- Breloom
- Chesnaught
- Leafeon
Shiftry
- Yanmega
- Genesect
- Scyther
- Escavalier
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Pinsir
- Scolipede
- Galvantula
- Mothim
Pokemon GO trainers won't know for sure which Pokemon Sierra will use in each battle (Poliwag aside). However, finding a good mix of the Pokemon listed above or at least those of similar types should be enough to dispatch the Team GO Rocket Leader.