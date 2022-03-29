How to defeat Arlo in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

To battle Giovanni, the boss of Team GO Rocket, Pokemon GO trainers first have to defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.
The battle parties of Team GO Rocket Leaders are subject to change. However, as of late January 2022, they have been using a consistent party of Pokemon. The same can be said for Arlo, who has stuck with one particular team so far.
However, April brings a new month of battles, and Niantic may opt to make changes to Arlo's party as the month proceeds.
Defeating Arlo's current team in Pokemon GO
At the moment, Arlo's team in Pokemon GO remains identical to the roster implemented during the Team GO Rocket Strikes event in late January.
With that in mind, trainers can expect Arlo to use a grand total of seven Pokemon in battle. Each Pokemon has a certain percentage chance of appearing. One Pokemon is guaranteed to appear in just about any battle with Arlo until his team is changed again.
Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a breakdown of each Shadow Pokemon Arlo can opt to use in battle, along with the chances that they might appear:
First Slot
- Bagon (100%)
Second Slot
- Blastoise (40%)
- Steelix (31%)
- Charizard (29%)
Third Slot
- Scizor (75%)
- Dragonite (21%)
- Salamence (4%)
Pokemon GO trainers may have noticed that Arlo's team is loaded with Dragon-type Pokemon. This particular team is a little tougher than many of Arlo's previous teams, especially considering these Dragon-types are all Shadow Pokemon.
Arlo's Scizor, the most consistent Pokemon to appear on any of his teams, has also returned. Despite the team's makeup, trainers shouldn't have too many issues countering Arlo if they utilize their counters correctly.
One of the biggest challenges is not knowing which Pokemon Arlo will use in his second and third team slots.
Below, trainers can find a list of Pokemon that are capable of countering each member of Arlo's potential team:
Bagon
- Palkia
- Salamence
- Rayquaza
- Dragonite
- Garchomp
- Abomasnow
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Weavile
- Mamoswine
- Zacian
- Gardevoir
- Togekiss
Blastoise
- Zekrom
- Raikou
- Zarude
- Thundurus
- Magnezone
- Electivire
- Zapdos
- Vileplume
- Roserade
- Celebi
- Sceptile
- Alolan Exeggutor
Charizard
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Terrakion
- Blastoise
- Ampharos
- Tyranitar
- Gyarados
- Gigalith
- Aerodactyl
- Midday Lycanroc
- Omastar
- Golem
Steelix
- Blastoise
- Gyarados
- Lucario
- Chandelure
- Darmanitan
- Kyogre
- Conkeldurr
- Landorus
- Moltres
- Blaziken
- Entei
- Breloom
Scizor
- Charizard
- Houndoom
- Reshiram
- Darmanitan
- Blaziken
- Moltres
- Chandelure
- Heatran
- Emboar
- Entei
- Infernape
- Flareon
Dragonite
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Mamoswine
- Glaceon
- Weavile
- Jynx
- Avalugg
- Kyurem
- Vanilluxe
- Beartic
- Articuno
- Walrein
- Cloyster
Salamence
- Mamoswine
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Glaceon
- Weavile
- Regice
- Avalugg
- Articuno
- Mr. Rime
- Abomasnow
- Jynx
- Kyurem
- Porygon-Z (With Blizzard as a Charge Move)
Arlo's team has many common weaknesses. As long as trainers have Fairy, Ground, Dragon and Electric-types to counter Arlo's Pokemon, they should be able to take him down easily.