How to defeat Arlo in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

To battle Giovanni, the boss of Team GO Rocket, Pokemon GO trainers first have to defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

The battle parties of Team GO Rocket Leaders are subject to change. However, as of late January 2022, they have been using a consistent party of Pokemon. The same can be said for Arlo, who has stuck with one particular team so far.

However, April brings a new month of battles, and Niantic may opt to make changes to Arlo's party as the month proceeds.

Defeating Arlo's current team in Pokemon GO

Shadow Scizor has remained a fixture in Arlo's team lineup (Image via Niantic)

At the moment, Arlo's team in Pokemon GO remains identical to the roster implemented during the Team GO Rocket Strikes event in late January.

With that in mind, trainers can expect Arlo to use a grand total of seven Pokemon in battle. Each Pokemon has a certain percentage chance of appearing. One Pokemon is guaranteed to appear in just about any battle with Arlo until his team is changed again.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a breakdown of each Shadow Pokemon Arlo can opt to use in battle, along with the chances that they might appear:

First Slot

Bagon (100%)

Second Slot

Blastoise (40%)

Steelix (31%)

Charizard (29%)

Third Slot

Scizor (75%)

Dragonite (21%)

Salamence (4%)

Pokemon GO trainers may have noticed that Arlo's team is loaded with Dragon-type Pokemon. This particular team is a little tougher than many of Arlo's previous teams, especially considering these Dragon-types are all Shadow Pokemon.

Arlo's Scizor, the most consistent Pokemon to appear on any of his teams, has also returned. Despite the team's makeup, trainers shouldn't have too many issues countering Arlo if they utilize their counters correctly.

One of the biggest challenges is not knowing which Pokemon Arlo will use in his second and third team slots.

Below, trainers can find a list of Pokemon that are capable of countering each member of Arlo's potential team:

Bagon

Palkia

Salamence

Rayquaza

Dragonite

Garchomp

Abomasnow

Galarian Darmanitan

Weavile

Mamoswine

Zacian

Gardevoir

Togekiss

Blastoise

Zekrom

Raikou

Zarude

Thundurus

Magnezone

Electivire

Zapdos

Vileplume

Roserade

Celebi

Sceptile

Alolan Exeggutor

Charizard

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Blastoise

Ampharos

Tyranitar

Gyarados

Gigalith

Aerodactyl

Midday Lycanroc

Omastar

Golem

Steelix

Blastoise

Gyarados

Lucario

Chandelure

Darmanitan

Kyogre

Conkeldurr

Landorus

Moltres

Blaziken

Entei

Breloom

Scizor

Charizard

Houndoom

Reshiram

Darmanitan

Blaziken

Moltres

Chandelure

Heatran

Emboar

Entei

Infernape

Flareon

Dragonite

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Glaceon

Weavile

Jynx

Avalugg

Kyurem

Vanilluxe

Beartic

Articuno

Walrein

Cloyster

Salamence

Mamoswine

Galarian Darmanitan

Glaceon

Weavile

Regice

Avalugg

Articuno

Mr. Rime

Abomasnow

Jynx

Kyurem

Porygon-Z (With Blizzard as a Charge Move)

Arlo's team has many common weaknesses. As long as trainers have Fairy, Ground, Dragon and Electric-types to counter Arlo's Pokemon, they should be able to take him down easily.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh