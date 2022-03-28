What is the rarest shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Pokemon are a staple in Pokemon GO's more dedicated groups. Nothing shows a player's dedication to the game more than having multiple amounts of the rarest variant of Pokemon the franchise has to offer. Given their rarity, a player finding their first shiny Pokemon will always stick out as a critical memory.

Though the term "shiny Pokemon" was not official until the fifth generation, the concept of these rare forms of Pokemon has been around for a long time. While many players remember Johto's Red Gyarados in Lake of Rage, fans of the anime will remember Crystal Onix in the show's first season.

While some of Pokemon GO's Shiny Hunters may be satisfied with the occasional wild shiny Pokemon, other players may want something more. Players often grind out Five-Star Raids to collect every shiny Legendary Pokemon. However, a community of players wishes for the rarest shiny possible.

Pokemon GO's rarest shiny Pokemon revealed

A Shiny Wooloo compared to its standard variant (Image via The Pokemon Company/Gamers Heroes)

When looking for the rarest shiny Pokemon that Pokemon GO offers, players should keep in mind that Niantic has released a lot of limited variants. They are typically limited to Pikachu. However, there are a lot of seasonal variants that are no longer available that had the chance to appear as a shiny Pokemon.

The variant of Pikachu released in Pokemon GO alongside the Detective Pikachu movie also had a chance of being shiny. Due to it being an even shorter distribution than the standard holiday, there are even fewer Shiny Detective Pikachus out there for players to see or trade from other players.

While not a seasonal release, various Galarian Pokemon could also appear in their shiny variants. Released for the Ultra Unlock event, many players had a limited amount of time to catch a small catalog of Galarian Pokemon. Galarian Weezing was one of these Pokemon. Thus, its shiny variant is incredibly valuable.

Shadow Pokemon obtained through battles with Team GO Rocket can also be shiny. This means that players will have to grind battles at Pokestops or from Hot Air Balloons if they want them. Specifically, Shiny Shadow Skorupi, Swinub, Snubbull and Poocheyana are the rarest Shadow Shiny Pokemon.

While a lot of these Pokemon are seasonal or promotional tie-ins that are no longer available, there is one that players can still catch today. As an incredibly rare reward for winning battles in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, players can win an encounter with the rarest variant of Pikachu: Pikachu Libre.

Pikachu Libre is a special variant of Pikachu introduced in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Pikachu Libre is also the only Pokemon capable of using the move Flying Press aside from Hawlucha. Pikachu Libre can be found in its shiny variant, making it the rarest Shiny Pokemon players can still catch in Pokemon GO.

