Is Lycanroc worth using in Pokemon GO Great League?

Lycanroc just got released in Pokemon GO's Season of Alola, but many players are wondering if it is worth using in Great League battles.

Pure Rock-types don’t have a good history in Pokemon GO. They are weak to Fighting, Ground, and Steel, three of the most common Pokemon types out there.

However, Lycanroc is known for being a strong attacker in the main series, so will that carry over to the mobile game as well?

The answer is both yes and no. It all depends on which form of Lycanroc trainers will want to use.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

How do both versions of this Pokemon stack up against each other?

Lycanroc Midnight can be a solid damage dealer in PvP, but Lycanroc Midday is practically irrelevant.

This really all comes down to their movesets. Lycanroc Midnight has access to Counter, which is one of the best fast moves in the game. Lycanroc Midday, on the other hand, has access to Sucker Punch. As a result, it has a difficult time charging energy.

Moreover, Lycanroc Midday’s charge moves require more energy to use than Lycanroc Midnight, who was lucky enough to get access to Psychic Fangs.

Psychic Fangs has a lot of utility, even though it is incredibly weak (40 bp). The move offers a guaranteed debuff to the target’s defense. This leaves the opponent extremely vulnerable to the next charge move. However, in many matchups, Lycanroc can simply continue to farm down the enemy with Counter.

Lycanroc Midnight gets access to Counter and Psychic Fangs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lycanroc Midday has access to Drill Run instead of Psychic Fangs. This move does well against Steel-types, but Lycanroc Midday will probably still lose matchups against the likes of Registeel and Galarian Stunfisk.

What’s a shame is that Lycanroc Midday’s Attack stat is actually better than that of its counterpart. It has 231 Attack compared to Lycanroc Midnight’s 218. If the Midday form had better moves, it would be much more difficult to decide which one to use between the two.

In conclusion, Lycanroc Midnight is a decent Pokemon to bring to Great League battles. It may not reach the top of the meta due to its typing, but a team with Lycanroc Midnight and good support can go far. The Midday form, however, should remain on the bench.

