How to defeat Gothorita in Pokemon GO

Gothorita may be a Pokemon many trainers will want to consider battling and catching.

Its evolution, Gothitelle, could be a potent weapon to have at hand. It has excellent bulk (207 Defense) and can access both Confusion and Charm, two great quick attacks.

Trainers should feel lucky that they aren’t facing this menace in the main Pokemon series, where its Arena Trap ability can prevent Pokemon from switching. Defeating this Gothorita Raid, though, should be a quick task.

Raid boss Pokemon Gothorita: Weaknesses and counters

The Silph Road claims that Gothorita is a medium difficulty level Raid boss to beat alone. This means that most trainers will want to bring a buddy to annihilate this Pokemon and get the maximum rewards. Any trainer with the top tier counters, though, can clean up this Raid solo too.

For example, if any trainer is lucky enough to have a Mega Gengar on their side, they don’t need a teammate. Like just about every other Psychic Raid Boss, Mega Gengar is the Pokemon that can defeat Gothorita in the quickest time (85.9 seconds).

Since Gothorita is a Psychic-type, trainers will generally want Bug, Ghost and Dark Pokemon. Of these three, Bug-types don’t usually rank highly. Despite this, anyone with a strong Bug Pokemon like Scizor or Volcarona can take on this Raid battle easily.

This Raid is also a great opportunity to use Hoopa. Many trainers might have this Pokemon on them since it was available through the Hoopa’s Arrival event at the beginning of the Season of Mischief.

Hoopa is part Psychic and part Ghost, meaning it resists Gothorita’s attacks and hits back hard. Any Hoopa running Astonish and Shadow Ball can melt Gothorita’s health in 117 seconds.

Another Pokemon that more and more trainers should be adding to their teams is Chandelure. This Pokemon isn’t a legendary, isn’t a Mega, isn’t a rare Pokemon, and it’s still beating out other legendaries and strong Pokemon in Raid rankings.

This is because Chandeulre gets an incredibly high 271 Attack stat, which powers its Shadow Balls and Overheats. Chandelure can beat Gothitelle in 110.7 seconds; for reference, that’s quicker than both Yveltal and Giratina Origin.

Finally, one surprise pick with a really great matchup against Gothorita is Raikou. Raikou often runs Shadow Ball as a secondary charge move with Wild Charge. Even with Thunder Shock as its quick move, it can beat Gothorita once it charges up Shadow Ball.

Edited by R. Elahi