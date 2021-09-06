Pokemon GO: How to complete Hoopa's Arrival Collection Challenge

The Mythic Pokemon Hoopa's spotlight in Pokemon GO continues as part of the game's current Season of Mischief, and plenty of the game's events and objectives are currently geared towards the elusive trickster.

A new collection event called "Hoopa's Arrival" is currently underway from September 5, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. This event ties presently quite well into the current increased Pokemon spawn rates for Dark and Psychic-type Pokemon, making the collection significantly easier than it might otherwise be.

Pokemon GO players can also still use things like Lure Modules and Incense to give themselves a hand.

Pokemon GO: Collection checklist for Hoopa's Arrival

Pokemon GO trainers now have a chance to catch Hoopa (Image via Niantic)

In order to complete the collection event for Hoopa's Arrival, Pokemon GO trainers will need to catch the following Pokemon:

Alolan Rattata

Exeggcute

Jynx

Natu

Girafarig

Poochyena

Carvanha

Spoink

Duskull

Beldum

Drifloon

Purrloin

Hoopa

To coincide with this challenge, Pokemon appearance rates have increased with regards to Dark and Psychic-type Pokemon. Each hour of the event allows certain Pokemon to appear more often if players use items such as Incense or Lure Modules.

The hours are broken down as such:

11:00 am to 12:00 am - Psychic-type Pokemon

12:00 am to 1:00 pm - Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm - Psychic-type Pokemon

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm - Psychic-type Pokemon

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm - Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon

During Psychic-type hours, the following Pokemon will appear more often:

Galarian Ponyta

Munna

Spoink

Beldum

Espeon

Girafarig

Natu

Jynx

Exeggcute

Players using Incense or lures will find these Pokemon more often during Dark and Ghost-type hours:

Alolan Rattata

Sableye

Carvanha

Tyranitar

Poochyena

Drifloon

Duskull

Scraggy

Purrloin

Litwick

Golett

Additionally, Hoopa is part of the collection event, meaning Pokemon GO players will need to capture it in order to complete their challenge.

This can be achieved by completing the third stage of Hoopa's Special Research Story known as "Misunderstood Mischief", which requires trainers to make five curveball throws, catch ten different species of Pokemon, and earn a total of 5,000 Stardust.

Hoopa will appear as a reward for completing all three of these tasks, albeit in its Confined form. However, the Confined form is exactly what's needed for the collection challenge, so players hoping to take on Hoopa can fit those research tasks into their schedule during collection.

