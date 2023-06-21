How to defeat Sierra in Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover in June 2023

Following the release of Pokemon GO's latest Team GO Rocket Takeover, the teams belonging to each member of the villainous organization have been reworked, giving every person a new set of creatures to use. This even includes the crew's four main bosses, the first of which is Sierra, who is known for the diverse typings in her team.

Though not required to progress, battling one of the three admin leaders of Team GO Rocket (Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo) will grant players shards of the Super Rocket Radar, which can be used to locate and battle Giovanni, the organization boss, for a chance to catch his Shadow Legendary Pokemon. For this reason, many trainers are eager to find this item at least once.

With Sierra coming back to the game alongside some powerful new allies, players will want to know what to expect from her in battle.

So, what should trainers know before they challenge Sierra in Pokemon GO?

How to counter Sierra in Pokemon GO (June 2023)

Murkrow as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sierra will always start Pokemon GO battles using her Shadow Murkrow. Since Murkrow is an unevolved Pokemon, it sports a significantly lower base stat total compared to its team members. Though it does not pose much of a threat, the creature can do some hardy damage thanks to its Shadow boost.

An Electric-type Pokemon like Magnezone or Electivire will prove to be a valuable asset at this stage of the fight. These creatures are not only helpful for this phase but are also useful later. This means Electric-type picks are the main focus for Sierra's current lineup.

Steelix as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second stage of the fight is easily one of the hardest among all current members of Team GO Rocket. This is thanks to the inclusion of Swampert, a powerful Pokemon that can be a major threat if players are not prepared. Sierra could also use either Staraptor or Steelix, with Staraptor being the preferred opponent of the three.

Swampert's only weakness is Grass-type attacks, but the stage prior and the next are incredibly hostile towards creatures of the element. The creature's Ground typing also nullifies Electric-type damage.

The best course of action here is to use a creature that can beat Steelix and Staraptor but outlast Swampert. The best pick to fit this criterion is Terrakion, thanks to its bulk and type advantage against Staraptor and Steelix.

Dragonite as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final stage of this fight in Pokemon GO is incredibly easy to read. Each opponent that players encounter in this phase is weak to Rock-type attacks. Since this is the case, sticking with Terrakion is a great idea.

Sierra can use Dragonite, Houndoom, or Charizard for this stage of the fight. All three options are weak to Rock-type attacks.

Using Electivire or Terrakion would give players the best chance at success. If trainers want to diversify their party a bit, Alolan Golem is a great ally as it is both a Rock and Electric-type creature with great bulk and defenses.

Due to these qualities, Alolan Golem is perfect for the first and third stages of this Pokemon GO fight. It can also easily take down Staraptor in the second stage.

