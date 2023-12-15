Rhyhorn and its evolutions, Rhydon and Rhyperior, were some of the more iconic previous-generation Pocket Monsters to have been added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk. While getting your hands on a Rhyhorn and Rhydon should not pose much trouble, obtaining a Rhyperior is challenging.

You will need a special item to evolve your Rhydon into a Rhyperior. However, the efforts are worth the results because Rhyperior is one of the best late-game Pokemon in The Indigo Disk. The Ground/Rock-type creature hits like a truck and can make some of the encounters in the later stages of the game significantly easier.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, therefore, goes over how you can get your hands on a Rhyhorn, Rhydon, and a Rhyperior in The Indigo Disk.

Where to find Rhyhorn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Rhyhorn can be found in the Savanna Biome (Image via Game Freak/The Pokemon Company)

To catch a Rhyhorn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk, you must head southeast to the Savanna Biome of the Terrarium. The creature can be commonly found in the fields, so just engage it in combat and capture it.

Additionally, as the Pocket Monster has a medium catch rate, you will not have to waste too many Pokeballs to be able to add it to your roster.

Where to find Rhydon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A Rhydon can be found in the same place and biome that you have found a Rhyhorn. However, its spawn rate is much lower, and it is also a bit more tricky to catch.

While you encounter Rhydon out in the wild, the best way of obtaining one is to evolve your Rhyhorn.

How to evolve Rhyhorn into Rhydon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

To evolve your Rhyhorn into a Rhydon in Scarlet and Violet, you will need to take the Pokemon to level 42. It will then automatically evolve.

To level up faster, you can either choose to utilize your Rhyhorn extensively in battles or use Rare and EXP candies on it.

Where to find Rhyperior in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You will not be able to find a Rhyperior in the wild. The final evolution form can only be obtained by evolving your Rhydon. However, you will need a special item to evolve it in The Indigo Disk.

Make your Rhydon hold the Protector item (Image via Game Freak/The Pokemon Company)

How to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

To evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior in The Indigo Disk, you first need to get your hands on a Protector item. You can either find this in the wild (in the Savanna Biome) or purchase it from the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 Blueberry Points (BP).

Once you have the item, let your Rhydon hold it and then trade the Pokemon out with another player. This will trigger the evolution, and your Rhydon will turn into a Rhyperior. Now, exchange it back to add the final evolution of the Rhyhorn to your line-up.