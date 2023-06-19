How to easily get Shiny Legendaries in Pokemon GO

Shiny Pokemon are a very popular type of creature in Pokemon GO. Sporting an altered color pallet and fancy new particle effects upon entering a battle, these creatures get their infamy from their sheer rarity. As such, many players make it their personal goal to collect as many of these rare types of creatures as possible.

This value of the shiny subspecies of creatures scales alongside the rarity of the creature that receives the shiny variation. This makes the shiny variants of Legendary Pokemon valued much higher in the community than shiny variants of common creatures like Pidgey, Rattata, and Wurmple.

Since many shiny hunters aim to add a Shiny Legendary Pokemon to their collection in Pokemon GO, it may help to go over some information regarding the best method to use to capture these types of monsters. Thankfully, there are some helpful tips that you should keep in mind if you intend to go down the shiny hunting rabbit hole.

Tips for finding Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO

A Shiny Genesect as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

By far, the easiest way to get Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO is by challenging Raid Battles. Legendary Pokemon are most commonly found in 5-star Raid Battles. However, the eggs from which these Raid Bosses spawn are much rarer than the 1-star or 3-star Raid Boss eggs.

In these instances, you can use social media platforms like Discord, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and even the new Niantic Campfire app to find others whoa re looking for a team to challenge Legendary Pokemon in Raid Battles. With enough Raid Passes, you will have no problem finding bosses to challenge.

As many already know, the Raid Passes that can be purchased in the shop recently received a rework, resulting in these passes now costing double the price they used to while also limiting players to five Remote Raid Battles per day. You should keep this in mind if you intend on shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, as this limitation can quickly shut down extended hunts.

There is also a possibility that the particular Shiny Legendary Pokemon you may be hunting in Pokemon GO is simply not included in the game. Despite shiny forms for every Pokemon being in the game's files, Niantic has yet to release every shiny variant onto the live servers. Since this is the case, you should always do your research before committing to a hunt.

Can Nihilego be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Nihilego as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, players can encounter Nihilego through 5-star Raid Battles. Thankfully, Niantic has officially confirmed that Shiny Nihilego will be available for players to encounter after defeating the Nihilego Raid Boss. The odds for finding Shiny Nihilego through these Raid Battles remain consistent with that of other Shiny Legendary Raid Bosses in the mobile game, estimated to be around 5%.

NIhilego is a Poison and Rock-type. As such, those looking to battle it for the chance to encounter its shiny form will have the best chance at success if they bring creatures with powerful Ground-type attacks to defeat it.

