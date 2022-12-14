How to easily obtain Curry Powder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a significant number of secrets that you will get to encounter in the vast open world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. From meeting rare and shiny Pokemon to essential cooking ingredients, there is a lot that the world has to offer in the game.

Cooking is one of the core gameplay mechanics that the title champions, as meal powers can help boost a plethora of your stats, making some of the late-game grind incredibly easy.

Pokémon @Pokemon



He is always in search of artistic quality and uses his Gym Test to help judge a Trainer’s aesthetic sensibilities.



#PokemonScarletViolet Brassius, also known as the Verdant Virtuoso, is the Gym Leader of Artazon, a town alive with flowers and art.He is always in search of artistic quality and uses his Gym Test to help judge a Trainer’s aesthetic sensibilities. Brassius, also known as the Verdant Virtuoso, is the Gym Leader of Artazon, a town alive with flowers and art. 🌼 🎨He is always in search of artistic quality and uses his Gym Test to help judge a Trainer’s aesthetic sensibilities.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/MhKxlUUJKM

Consumable items like Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich, Great Curry, Noodle Sandwich, and Great Classic Bocadillo provide some of the best meal power in the game. However, cooking them is a bit tricky. You must get some Curry Powder in the game to make the items.

Many in the community have difficulty obtaining the ingredient, and the following guide will specifically go over how you can acquire Curry Powder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining Curry Powder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned, Curry Powder is not something you can quickly obtain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unlike some other food ingredients, it’s not something you can pick up as an open-world drop while exploring Paldea.

This is one of the reasons why there have been many players who are a bit confused as to how to go about obtaining the item in the game. Hence, to be able to get your hands on some Curry Powder in the game, you will be required to,

Make your way to Levencia, and approach the Aquiesta Supermarket. You can purchase Curry Powder from the shop as it’s one of the many items in the store inventory.

Purchasing Curry Powder here is the only reliable way of obtaining the cooking ingredient in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There is currently no other reported way of getting the item in the game.

Lavencia is the town located to the East of Paldea, which you can ultimately unlock once you have defeated Lono, the Electric-type Gym Leader in the game.

Beating him is one of the primary missions you will complete as part of the Victory Path. Hence, players are advised to get their hands on as many gym badges as possible to unlock the various shops in the game.

In the Aquiesta Supermarket, you can purchase Curry Powder for 450 Poke Dollars. It’s a bit expensive, but by the time you reach the end game, you will have many coins in your inventory unless you have squandered them elsewhere.

After obtaining Curry Powder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can make sandwiches like Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich, Great Curry, Noodle Sandwich, and Great Classic Bocadillo. Each of these will provide you with a different meal power that will help suit some of the various situations in the game.

Poll : 0 votes