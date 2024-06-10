Abra is one of the first Psychic-types players may encounter in Pokemon GO. Being relatively uncommon but seemingly always available, many would remember Abra from its iconic interaction in the main series where it would teleport away when someone would try to catch it.

Thankfully, Abra is a lot tamer in Niantic's mobile spin-off, but the main issue with raising one is the grind to evolving it into its final form, Alakazam. This creature is valuable to many players as a potent glass cannon for all sorts of battles. It also possesses a Mega Evolution, which is one of the most powerful Psychic-types in the game.

This article explains how to evolve Abra into Alakazam in Pokemon GO.

How to evolve Abra in Pokemon GO

Abra evolves into Kadabra, then into Alakazam (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before evolving into Alakazam, Abra must first evolve into Kadabra. This should not be too difficult, as you only require 25 Abra candies to accomplish this. Grinding for Abra candies may be challenging depending on the area you find yourself in, but they can always be generated passively by walking after assigning Abra as your Buddy Pokemon.

Since Abra is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, it will have the highest chance of spawning in areas currently experiencing windy weather conditions. Pokemon GO tries to accurately emulate the weather in your location, so monitor your local forecast before leaving on your hunt.

Additionally, the use of Lure Modules and Incenses can greatly assist you when you're looking for Pokemon. Incenses work by attaching themselves to your avatar upon use. They increase the general spawn rate around you as long as you remain active. Lure Modules are very similar, but attach to Pokestops and gym locations to increase spawn rates around those areas.

It will also be incredibly helpful to have a stockpile of Pinap Berries. These items can be fed to Abra before it is captured to increase the amount of candy it gives out when the catch is successful. This will make the grind to 25 Abra candies significantly easier if you get lucky with your spawn rates.

How to evolve Kadabra in Pokemon GO

Kadabra evolves a trade to evolve in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a few different options when it comes to evolving Kadabra. You can either grind for 100 Abra candies by using the strategies shared above, or by trading with another player. While the grind for 100 candies is the safest way to evolve Kadabra, trading with a trusted friend would save a great deal of time.

However, there is no way to legitimately trade with players over a long distance, so Pokemon GO trainers in rural communities without any friends to trade with may only have the option of grinding out wild Abra encounters for the 100 candies. Of course, Rare Candies can be used to make this grind a little shorter, and you can always assign an Abra or Kadabra as your Buddy Pokemon.