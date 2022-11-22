How to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans of the series can now encounter and catch many new Pokemon in the Paldea region. With so many creatures to discover, trainers will want to get their Pokedex filled as soon as possible.

Evolving Pokemon isn't always straightforward. While many follow the traditional method of evolving, others, such as Capsakid, need a little bit of persuasion to evolve.

Given below is everything that players need to know to make their Capsakid evolve into the newest cactus on the block, Scovillian, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since Capsakid is a little cactus, it can be found where cacti usually appear: in the desert. However, the exact areas listed for its appearance are listed below:

West Province (Area One)

Asado Desert

To capture a Capsakid, players need to weaken it via battle or catch it off guard and quickly throw a Pokeball at it.

Once the Pokemon is caught, trainers can begin the process of evolving it into a Scovillain.

Players need to buy a Fire Stone to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get started on their journey to evolve Capsakid, players will want to make a stop at Delibird Presents stores, which are located in various towns around the world. Here, trainers will need to purchase a Fire Stone for 3000 Pokedollars or 3000 LP.

A Fire Stone is an item that can be used on certain Pokemon to make them evolve, and it's just what the player needs to get Capsakid to turn into Scovillain.

Players can also find a Fire Stone on the ground when exploring various locations around Paldea.

With the Fire Stone in hand, it's time to evolve Capsakid.

How to evolve Capsakid using the Fire Stone

Now that the hard part is out of the way, players can take their Fire Stone and present it to Capsakid. This can be done by navigating to their bag, going over to the items tab, and selecting the Fire Stone.

Once selected, find the "Use" option and select Capsakid. This will allow the Pokemon to take the stone and begin the evolution process.

After a short animation plays, players will now have a Scovillain in their party. This Pokemon is a great addition to any team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What is Scovillain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

One of the most interesting facts about Scovillain is that it is the first Pokemon that combines the Grass and Fire types. This makes it a phenomenal Pokemon to have in a party in PvE. It can take on multiple types with the combined movesets of Grass and Fire.

With high Attack and Special Attack stats but low Speed and HP, this Pokemon may not see much competitive use. However, it is still a great critter to add to a roster in order to make it through the game and fill out the Pokedex in the process.

Poll : 0 votes