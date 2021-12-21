How to evolve Duskull in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Duskull gets some rather unique evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In its debut generation, Duskull only evolved into Dusclops, a somewhat underwhelming Pokemon that only had decent defenses to brag about. In Generation IV, though, it received a third evolution in Dusknoir, which had a much larger Attack stat and a bit more bulk. There is a special evolution method that trainers should keep in mind if they want to train Duskull.

Ghost-type Pokemon with special evolution method

Evolving Duskull into Dusclops is the easy part. Trainers simply need to train Duskull to level 37. In an average playthrough of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, due to the EXP Share, Duskull should hit level 37 around the time Trainers beat the sixth Gym leader in Canalave City.

To evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir, trainers will need to trade Dusclops with a Reaper Cloth. This is similar to the other Generation IV evolutions where they need to be traded with a special item.

Unfortunately, the Reaper Cloth won’t be available until post game. This item is located at Route 229, which is just above the Resort Area.

Route 229 is located above the Resort Area (Image via Midnight Wolf)

To get to the Resort Area, trainers will actually need to head to Snowpoint City after defeating the Elite Four and becoming champ of the Sinnoh League. At the bottom of Snowpoint City will be a sailor that will ferry the character over to the Fight Area. The Resort Area is east of the Fight Area.

The good news is that the Reaper Cloth on Route 229 isn’t the only one available. Reaper Cloths can also be purchased at the Battle Tower for 5 BP, so trainers can get another if they want a second Dusknoir.

If any trainers are looking for a Dusknoir, but haven’t found Duskull to begin with, they will need to look in the Underground. Duskull is found in Dazzling Cave, which fortunately is accessible once the player gets the Explorer Kit in Eterna City.

Edited by R. Elahi