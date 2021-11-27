Where is Dazzling Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Dazzling Cave is one of the rarer locations in the Underground in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

One of the more unique mechanics from the Sinnoh region is the Underground. It gives players access to Pokemon trainers they won’t normally see in the overworld. In the Generation IV remakes, though, this area has become humongous, with plenty of odd rooms where players can spend hours exploring.

Underground room with access to rare Pokemon

Ambitious trainers can actually reach Dazzling Cave the moment they get access to the Underground. In Eterna City, players can dig through an initial area of the Underground. To find Dazzling Cave, they will want to head all the way to the southwest. Dazzling Cave is in the bottom right corner of the map.

Why should trainers find the Dazzling Cave? It simply has more rare spawns than most of the other rooms in the Underground.

When trainers enter Dazzling Cave, they are guaranteed to see Misdreavus and Gastly. Like all other rooms in the Underground, though, there are several rare spawns that lucky trainers can stumble upon.

If one goes to Dazzling Cave from the moment they get access to it in Eterna City, they can find seven rare spawns. A full list of these spawns is as follows:

Absol

Elekid

Duskull

Houndoom

Ralts

Smoochum

Togepi

As trainers progress through the game, they can find more rare Pokemon in Dazzling Cave.

Absol is one of the rare spawns in Dazzling Cave (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After gaining access to Strength, trainers can find Bronzor, Chingling and Meditite in Dazzling Cave. After getting Defog, they can find Kadabra and Girafarig. Trainers can also find Mr. Mime there after beating Canice’s Gym in Snowpoint City.

On top of all that, a whole bunch of other Pokemon become normal spawns in Dazzling Cave after trainers beat the Elite Four and get access to the National Pokedex. A full list of those Pokemon is as follows:

Absol

Bagon

Baltoy

Banette

Cubone

Ditto

Drowzee

Dusclops

Duskull

Elekid

