How to catch Misdreavus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

While it’s usually a more rare Pokemon, Misdreavus can easily be caught in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Misdreavus was introduced in Generation II, but trainers couldn’t catch it until they reached Mt. Silver, which is right before the end of the game. This Pokemon was nowhere to be found in the Hoenn region, and in most other games it’s a post game spawn or found in an obscure place. Thankfully, Misdreavus is much easier to find in the Sinnoh region.

Misdreavus, the rare Ghost-type Pokemon found in Eterna Forest

Unfortunately, this Pokemon is exclusive to players of Pokemon Shining Pearl. In order to catch Misdreavus, trainers need to head to Eterna Forest. This location is just north of Valley Windworks, and trainers can head there after beating the first Gym in Oreburgh City. Trainers will want to wait until 8:00 PM local time, though, since Misdreavus only spawns at night.

When trainers first enter Eterna Forest, they will have to do an escort mission with Cheryl, a trainer with a Chansey that keeps the trainer’s Pokemon healthy. Since every battle that occurs during this mission is a double battle, trainers cannot catch Misdreavus if found in the grass.

Therefore, trainers will need to get Cheryl to the end of the forest before going back and looking for Misdreavus.

This Ghost-type Pokemon has a 20% chance to spawn in the grass of Eterna Forest. This means trainers might have to search for a while, but it shouldn’t be too long before they stumble upon Misdreavus.

How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius

Misdreavus gets a huge power spike when it evolves. Mismagius is a pretty menacing Pokemon, as anyone who’s faced Fantina’s Gym can attest to. In order to evolve Misdreavus, trainers are going to need a Dusk Stone.

Luckily, there are a couple of Dusk Stones for players to grab. The first one is at Team Galactic Headquarters in Veilstone City, but players need to have beaten the seventh Gym to do this. To the left of the main building is a smaller building. Players will want to head through there and use the Storage Key to arrive at a desk with a Dusk Stone close by.

Trainers can also find a Dusk Stone in Victory Road by doing a Strength puzzle. If any trainer doesn’t feel like waiting this long, though, they can always use a Pokemon with the Pick Up ability and pray that the RNG favors them.

Edited by R. Elahi