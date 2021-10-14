Pokemon GO: Misdreavus' weaknesses and best counters

Misdreavus, a Generation II Ghost-type Pokemon, was released in Pokemon GO with many of its Johto region brethren on February 16, 2017.

Currently, Misdreavus is also serving as a 1-star boss during the spooky festivities of October in Pokemon GO, with plenty of Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon appearing to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday. Because it's a raid boss, some trainers may be curious about the mischievous little Pokemon's elemental weaknesses and what its ideal counters can be.

As a 1-star boss, Misdreavus can be comfortably beaten by a solo trainer, but the process can be made faster by honing in on its elemental weaknesses to Dark and Ghost-type moves.

Top counter picks to defeat Misdreavus in Pokemon GO

Picks such as Mega Houndoom can demolish Misdreavus in seconds with its amplified Dark-type moves (Image via Niantic)

Since Misdreavus isn't particularly bulky in Pokemon GO, it won't take much to defeat it if trainers use Dark and Ghost-type moves. If they utilize these moves with Pokemon that match the move types, they'll receive a Same Type Attack Bonus as well, amplifying the damage even further and bringing the boss' demise closer.

Trainers are in luck, as this month is the perfect time to catch and collect candy for Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon. If players don't have a great selection, setting out into the world and catching a few of these Pokemon types is currently much easier than it would normally be.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp With Halloween creeping up, the #PokemonGOHalloween celebrations will soon begin! 🎃 Encountering spooky Pokémon, enjoying sweet Candy bonuses, donning terrifyingly cool avatar items—there’s plenty of Halloween-themed shenanigans to enjoy! pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… With Halloween creeping up, the #PokemonGOHalloween celebrations will soon begin! 🎃 Encountering spooky Pokémon, enjoying sweet Candy bonuses, donning terrifyingly cool avatar items—there’s plenty of Halloween-themed shenanigans to enjoy!pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… https://t.co/quVd4KEWNC

If Pokemon GO trainers are looking for excellent Pokemon and moves to give themselves an edge to quickly take down Misdreavus, a recommended list can be found below:

Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

Night Slash (Dark-type)

Pokemon

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gyarados

Darkrai

Yveltal

Weavile

Hydreigon

Giratina

Zarude

Tyranitar

Hoopa

Honchkrow

Chandelure

Absol

Pangoro

Bisharp

Banette

Zamazenta

Krookodile

Reshiram

Mismagius

Shiftry

Also Read

Though many of the listed Pokemon may seem overkill (Misdreavus doesn't need a Legendary Pokemon like Giratina to take it down), these moves and Pokemon are guaranteed to defeat Misdreavus as quickly as possible.

Time is of the essence in Pokemon GO, and the faster trainers defeat this particular raid boss, the greater their rewards, and the sooner they're able to turn their attention to other pursuits.

Edited by R. Elahi