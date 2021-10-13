Pokemon GO: Best counters to use against Altered form Giratina

Though not in its original form from the Distortion World, Altered Giratina is still a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon GO.

The Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon is part of the Sinnoh region's Creation Trio, and it has battle prowess to match as the dark master of its own dimension.

Altered Giratina is seen with regularity in Pokemon GO PvP battles, but is also a formidable raid boss when it appears. If trainers are aiming to take it down in any facet of the game, they'll need to find the right counters in Pokemon GO to take advantage of Altered Giratina's weaknesses.

Pokemon GO: Top counter picks for Altered Giratina

Mega Gengar can deal heavy damage to Altered Giratina in raid situations (Image via Niantic).

As a Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon, Giratina's weaknesses in Pokemon GO are plentiful. However, super effective damage being dealt to the Legendary Pokemon doesn't guarantee that it will be defeated.

Trainers will need their highest stat and CP Pokemon on the front line in order to take Altered Giratina down. Fortunately, the number of elemental weaknesses that Altered Giratina possesses give players a wide arsenal of moves and Pokemon to utilize in their team lineup.

Giratina's elemental weaknesses are Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves. If players use Pokemon that match their types to these moves, they'll also benefit from extra damage due to the Same Type Attack Bonus.

This can ratchet up the damage on Giratina even further, which is very much needed, especially in raids where the Legendary Pokemon is enhanced in strength.

If Pokemon GO trainers are searching for some great moves and Pokemon to add to their lineup when facing Altered form Giratina, they can give these options a shot:

Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Ice Fang (Ice-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Weather Ball (Ice-type)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type)

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Avalanche (Ice-type)

Ice Beam (Ice-type)

Pokemon

Mega Gengar/Gengar

Mega Houndoom/Houndoom

Mega Gyarados

Mega Charizard X

Mega Altaria

Mega Abomasnow

Palkia

Garchomp

Dialga

Rayquaza

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles form)

Darkrai

Zekrom

Salamence

Dragonite

Reshiram

Mega Charizard Y

Haxorus

Weavile

Mamoswine

Galarian Darmanitan

Hoopa

Hydreigon

Kyurem

Chandelure

Mega Blastoise

Yveltal

Zarude

Gardevoir

Mewtwo

