How to evolve Lickitung in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the newest entry in the Pokemon franchise. Thanks to its refreshing take on standard Pokemon gameplay, fans and critics alike cannot stop singing praises for it. This new spin on the Pokemon franchise has also served as a great entry point for new players.

This game pulls inspiration from various other spin-offs to make a fast-paced Pokemon offering that everyone can enjoy. The excellent integration of catching and battling Pokemon directly from the world does wonders for the title's pacing, as users are no longer annoyed with seemingly endless cutscenes.

Another praised aspect is its take on regional variants, which have been a part of the franchise since the seventh generation and serve as a great way to freshen up older designs. These designs also help develop the environment by displaying how certain Pokemon have adapted to the world.

Evolving Lickitung in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Lickitung, as it appears in the 'Detective Pikachu' movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lickitung is one of the many Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As many gamers know, it has been part of the Pokemon franchise since the beginning, starting with Pokemon Red and Blue on the Nintendo Game Boy. However, Lickitung later received an evolution.

In Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for the Nintendo DS, Lickitung was one of the older Pokemon to receive an evolution in these titles. Alongside Magmar and Electabuzz, Lickitung received an evolution for players to discover, Lickilicky. However, evolving Lickitung was a sizable task.

Unlike many other Pokemon in the franchise, users will not be able to evolve their Lickitung by simply increasing its level. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus and every other game to feature Lickilicky, they must meet a particular condition.

Lickilicky, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To evolve Lickitung into Lickilicky, gamers must level it up to the point where it can learn the move Rollout. They then have to teach it this move.

The reason for this is unknown, aside from the possibility that Game Freak just wanted it to be that way. It is understandable, as Lickilicky appears to be a rollable fellow.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, teaching moves to a Pokemon works differently. Rather than being prompted to teach the Pokemon a move, it will just learn it. Players then have to go into the menu of the specific Pokemon and teach it that move directly from their menu page.

Once Lickitung reaches level 34, it will have access to Rollout. After getting the said level, users need to navigate to the move selection menu for Lickitung and teach it Rollout. Afterward, they will receive a notification saying that Lickitung is ready to evolve.

